Seoul, Washington, Tokyo to keep close tabs on Putin's visit to NK

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan -- South Korea, the United States and Japan will join forces to analyze the process and the outcome of Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to North Korea for the first time in 24 years.

According to an official of the presidential office who spoke on condition of anonymity, South Korea will "together analyze the process and the outcome" of Putin's visit to Pyongyang to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in line with its "close and frequent communication with the US and Japan over regional security issues (in East Asia)."

The official added that Seoul will "continue to closely examine countermeasures to protect our own rights and interests to ensure that security is not compromised and to ensure regional peace among allies."

The official declined to comment on a news report in South Korea saying that Russian envoys had arrived in Pyongyang Thursday for working-level talks before Putin's visit.

The remarks were made during a press briefing of President Yoon Suk Yeol's secretaries as Yoon is now on a state visit to Uzbekistan.