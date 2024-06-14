Mirae Asset founder to be named executive of the year at AIB conference

Mirae Asset Financial Group said Friday that its founder and Chairman Park Hyeon-joo will be honored with the International Executive of the Year Award at the annual conference of Academy of International Business slated for next month.

AIB, an eminent association of international business scholars and professionals established in 1959, boasts a membership of over 3,400 individuals from approximately 90 countries.

Park, who has been integral in transforming Mirae Asset Financial Group into a global financial services firm, will be recognized at this year's AIB conference in Seoul.

This is only the second time a South Korean entrepreneur has received this award, with the last being SK Group's late founder, Chey Jong-hyun, in 1995.

Park is also slated to deliver a keynote address at the plenary opening ceremony of the event on July 3.

Since its founding, Mirae Asset Financial Group has expanded its global business to a scale of $100 billion in customer assets within 20 years. Behind the rapid growth was Park, who is also the group's global strategy officer. He spearheaded the acquisition of Global X, a leading thematic exchange traded fund provider in the US, in 2018, and GHCO, a specialized market maker in the UK ETF market, last year.

“Mirae Asset has been at the forefront of South Korean financial exports since our inception,” a Mirae Asset Financial Group official stated. “We are committed to enhancing the lives and financial experiences of our customers through innovative investments and global business strategies.”

Meanwhile, Mirae Asset Securities recently acquired Sharekhan, a local Indian brokerage firm, for approximately $480 million.