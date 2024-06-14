Yoon to adopt Alabay dogs in Seoul next week

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's family will adopt two Alabay breed shepherd dogs on Tuesday, as promised by Turkmenistan's national leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov during their bilateral talks earlier this week, according to his office Friday.

Following quarantine, the two Turkmen dogs will spend time on the front lawn of the presidential office in Seoul "as much as they want" and enter the presidential residence, according to Yoon's office.

The Alabay dogs, an ancient breed typically raised as livestock guardians, are subject to strict export restrictions because they are regarded as a national treasure of Turkmenistan. But during Yoon's meeting with Berdymukhamedov on Tuesday, the Turkmen leader offered the dogs to the couple as a gift.

Yoon and his wife Kim Keon Hee will soon have eight dogs and five cats at Yoon's official residence in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. The presidential couple do not have children.

Yoon has not named the dogs, according to the presidential office. The office also hinted that Yoon and Kim do not plan to add any more dogs to the family, as they aim to be responsible dog owners.