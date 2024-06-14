‘Inside Out 2’ leads local box office, ‘Wonderland’ sits in second

Pixar animated film “Inside Out 2” is leading the local box office after its release this week, according to Korean Film Council data on Friday.

“Inside Out 2,” the sequel to the 2015 charming and intelligent journey through the emotions of adolescence, opened Wednesday.

On Thursday, the movie attracted 135,782 moviegoers, bringing its accumulated admissions to 332,286 for two days.

“Inside Out 2” centers on a now-teenaged Riley as her “mind headquarters” undergoes a sudden demolition to make room for new emotions that emerge during puberty. The movie has added four new feelings to the mix: anxiety, envy, ennui and embarrassment.

The imaginative first iteration aimed at kids was a huge hit with adults as well when it opened in Korea in 2015, attracting 4.9 million moviegoers.