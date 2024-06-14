Police grill reporter who bought gifts given to first lady

Police on Friday questioned an internet news reporter on defamation and other charges related to the purchase of a luxury handbag and other gifts delivered by a Korean American pastor to first lady Kim Keon Hee two years ago.

Lee Myeong-soo, a reporter for the internet news outlet Voice of Seoul, was grilled at the Seoul Yeongdeungpo Police Station in the morning, as he is known to be the buyer of the Dior handbag and Chanel cosmetics, both given by pastor Choi Jae-young to Kim between June and September 2022. Lee is accused of defamation and trespassing.

The reporter also allegedly prepared a hidden camera used by Choi to secretly film himself handing over the Dior handbag to the first lady.

"I bought the Dior handbag and Chanel cosmetics with my own money. Now, give them back to me," Lee said before entering the police station. He then demanded that Kim stop being silent on the matter and clarify her exact position.

Choi was also questioned by the same police station for seven hours on Thursday. Voice of Seoul, which was once sued by the first lady for defamation, made public the video filmed by Choi in November last year. (Yonhap)