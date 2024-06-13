[김대균의 영어산책] 일본 수출 김대균 단어장 원고(2)

지난주에 이어서 일본 수출 단어장 원고를 드린다. 단어들이 쉬워 보일 수 있지만, 전엔 알지 못

했던 새로운 면도 있을 것이다. 해설도 잘 읽어보면 의미있는 단어 공부가 될 것이다.

be outfitted with - be outfitted with the latest gear. (v.) (최신 장비를 갖추다.) ★★★

● be equipped with와 함께 with를 기억하자!

(ex) The expedition was outfitted with the latest gear. (탐험대는 최신 장비를 갖추었습니다.)

be subject to - be subject to change. (v.) (변경될 수 있다/변경에 영향을 받을 수 있다.) ★★★★★

● be subject to +명사이다. 예문에서 change는 명사이다! cf. be required to v

(ex) The schedule is subject to change without notice. (일정은 사전 통보 없이 변경될 수 있습니다.)

blemish - cover the blemish. (n.) (흠을 가리다.) ★★

(ex) The makeup covered the blemish on her skin. (메이크업이 그녀의 피부에 있는 흠을 가렸습니다.)

boost - boost sales figures. (v.) (판매 수치를 높이다.) ★★★★★

● boost sales표현은 96년 9월 구토익 뿐 아니라 최근 2023년 9월에도 출제되었다.

(ex) The new campaign aims to boost sales. (새로운 캠페인은 판매를 증가시키는 것을 목표로 합니다.)

bottom line - focus on the bottom line. (n.) (최종 결과/주제에 집중하다.) ★★★★

● bottom line은 문서 하단에 최종결과나 결정적인 내용이 나오는데서 주제, 핵심의 의미로 쓰인다.

(ex) The bottom line is that we need to increase our profits. (결론은 우리가 이익을 증가시켜야 한다는 것입니다.)

browse - browse the files. (v.) (파일을 둘러보다.) ★★★★

● browse는 모르고 웹브라우저(browser)는 아는 사람들이 있다. 이 단어의 동사형이다! 파트1에서도 중요한 단어이다!

(ex) I like to browse through the bookstore on weekends. (나는 주말에 서점을 둘러보는 것을 좋아합니다.)

capital - generate capital. (n.) (자본을 창출하다.) ★★★

(ex) The company raised capital through a stock offering. (회사는 주식 발행을 통해 자본을 모았습니다.)

capitalize on - capitalize on opportunities. (v.) (기회를 활용하다/편승하다.) ★★★★

● capitalize on을 덩어리로 암기하자! 시대에 편승하다, 이용하다의 의미로 중요하다!

(ex) They capitalized on the growing demand for eco-friendly products. (그들은 친환경 제품에 대한 수요 증가를 활용했습니다.)

circulation - circulation of the magazine. (n.) (잡지의 발행 부수.) ★★★

● circulation은 ‘순환’의 의미가 1차적이고 한 번에 신문이나 잡지를 돌리는 발행부수의 의미로 확대되었다.

(ex) The magazine has a wide circulation. (그 잡지는 발행 부수가 많습니다.)

cluttered - cluttered desk. (a.) (어지럽혀진 책상.) ★★★

● 시험에는 be/remain cluttered(흐트러진 상태로 있다)의 형태로 출제되었다.

(ex) His desk is always cluttered with papers. (그의 책상은 항상 종이들로 어지럽혀져 있습니다.)

collaborate on - collaborate on a project. (v.) (프로젝트에 협력하다.) ★★★

● collaborate on+ 일이 온다.

(ex) The two companies will collaborate on the new initiative. (두 회사는 새로운 사업에 협력할 것입니다.)

collaborate with - collaborate with colleagues. (v.) (동료들과 협력하다.) ★★★

● collaborate with+함께 일하는 사람이나 회사등이 온다.

(ex) She enjoys collaborating with her colleagues on research. (그녀는 연구에서 동료들과 협력하는 것을 즐깁니다.)

collateral - use as collateral. (n.) (담보로 사용하다.) ★★

(ex) The house was used as collateral for the loan. (그 집은 대출의 담보로 사용되었습니다.)

coincide with - coincide with the holidays. (v.) (휴가와 일치하다.) ★★★

● (ex) The festival coincides with the school holidays. (축제는 학교 휴가와 일치합니다.)

complimentary - complimentary tickets. (a.) (무료 티켓.) ★★★

● complementary(보충하는)과 발음은 같고 스펠링이 다르니 주의하자! ‘complimentary’는 ‘칭찬하는’의 의미도 있다.

(ex) The hotel offered complimentary breakfast. (그 호텔은 무료 아침 식사를 제공했습니다.)

comparable to - comparable to the best. (a.) (최고에 비견되는/맘먹는.) ★★★

● 실제 시험에는 in quality같은 삽입어구를 넣어 be comparable to를 잘 못 보게 만들기도 한다.

(ex) The quality of this product is comparable to the best on the market. (이 제품의 품질은 시장에서 최고에 비견됩니다.)

The new product is comparable in quality to the leading brand.(그 신 제품은 선도 브랜드와 품질 면에서 비교할 만하다.)

concierge - hotel concierge. (n.) (호텔 안내 직원.) ★★

(ex) The concierge helped us with dinner reservations. (안내 직원은 저녁 식사 예약을 도와주었습니다.)

conceive - conceive a plan. (v.) (계획을 구상하다.) ★★★

● 이 단어는 ‘구상하다’의 의미로 출제되었다. ‘임신하다’의 의미도 있다.

(ex) She conceived a new strategy for the business. (그녀는 사업을 위한 새로운 전략을 구상했습니다.)

forerunner - forerunner of modern technology. (n.) (현대 기술의 선구자.) ★★★

● 참고로 2등, 준우승자는 runner-up이다.

(ex) The early computer was a forerunner of modern technology. (초기 컴퓨터는 현대 기술의 선구자였습니다.)

He became the runner-up in the competition.(그는 경연대회에서 준우승을 했습니다.)

foster - foster innovation. (v.) (혁신을 촉진하다.) ★★★

● foster 동의어 boost(증진시키다), nurture (양육하다), promote (촉진하다)

(ex) The company fosters a culture of innovation. (그 회사는 혁신 문화를 촉진합니다.)

given - given circumstances. (prep.) (주어진 상황을 고려해 볼 때.) ★★★

● given은 전치사처럼 쓰인다. Considering과 같은 의미로 그 뒤에 명사 목적어 또는 that절이 나올 수도 있다.

(ex) Given the circumstances, we had to cancel the event. (주어진 상황에서 우리는 그 행사를 취소해야 했습니다.)

Given that he is new to the job, he is doing very well.(그가 이 일에 새롭다는 점을 고려하면, 그는 매우 잘하고 있습니다.)

ground-breaking ceremony - attend the ground-breaking ceremony. (n.) (기공식에 참석하다.) ★★★★

● ground-breaking은 ‘획기적인’의 의미로 일본토익에 출제되었다. 일본토익에 출제된 단어는 한국에 반드시 출제된다.

(ex) They attended the ground-breaking ceremony for the new hospital. (그들은 새 병원의 기공식에 참석했습니다.)

The scientists made a ground-breaking discovery.(그 과학자들은 획기적인 발견을 했습니다.)