[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. Medical personnel are required to keep patient records -------, and any failure to follow this regulation might open the hospital to lawsuits.

(A) confident

(B) confidentially

(C) confidential

(D) confidentiality

해석

의료진은 환자 기록을 비밀로 하도록 요구되며, 이러한 규정을 지키지 않을 경우 병원 측이 소송을 당할 수도 있다.

해설

보어 자리 채우기 문제

동사 keep은 목적격 보어를 갖는 동사이므로 보어 자리에 올 수 있는 형용사 (A), (C)와 명사 (D)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘환자 기록을 비밀로 유지하다’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로 ‘비밀의, 기밀의’라는 뜻의 형용사 (C) confidential이 정답이다. 참고로 keep something confidential(~을 비밀로 지키다)을 관용구로 외워 둔다. 부사 (B)는 보어 자리에 올 수 없다.

어휘

medical personnel 의료진, 의료 인력 regulation 규정, 규칙 lawsuit 소송, 고소

2. Most of the representatives said that they plan to take the subway to the convention building ------- ride a cab.

(A) other than

(B) rather than

(C) more than

(D) no later than

해석

대부분의 대표자들은 택시를 타는 대신에, 협의회 건물까지 지하철을 탈 계획이라고 밝혔다.

해설

비교급 표현 채우기 문제

‘대표자들은 택시를 타는 대신에 지하철을 탈 계획이라고 밝혔다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘~ 대신에, ~보다는’이라는 뜻의 비교급 표현 (B) rather than이 정답이다. 참고로 (A) other than은 ‘~ 이외에’, (C) more than은 명사와 함께 쓰여 ‘~ 이상’, (D) no later than은 ‘늦어도 ~까지’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

representative 대표, 대리인 convention 협의회, 대회

3. If you have any questions about the equipment you have just purchased, please bring your inquiries to ------- available technician.

(A) other

(B) most

(C) any

(D) all

해석

이제 막 구매한 장비에 관해 질문이 있으시다면, 시간이 있는 어떤 기술자에게라도 문의하여 주십시오.

해설

수량 표현 채우기 문제

빈칸 뒤에 단수 가산 명사(technician)가 왔으므로 단수 가산 명사 앞에 올 수 있는 수량 표현 (C) any(어떤, 어느)가 정답이다. (B) most는 복수 가산명사와 함께 쓰이며, (A) other와 (D) all은 가산 명사와 함께 쓰일 때는 복수 명사 앞에만 올 수 있다.

어휘

equipment 장비, 용품 inquiry 문의, 질문 available 시간이 있는, 이용 가능한

.

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(C) / (B) / (C)

✅ 수강료 최대 300% 환급받고 토익+취업 스펙 한 번에 완성

▶ https://gouk.kr/vE793O

✅토익초보 맞춤 커리큘럼으로 한 달 만에 목표 달성! 수강료+응시료 0원

▶ https://gouk.kr/bL24aw

✅회원가입만 해도 토익 LC+RC+VOCA 인강+토스인강까지 전원 지급!

▶https://gouk.kr/qekGOi