[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

1.

A: Congratulations on the huge success of your piano recital.

B: Thanks. It ______________________ possible without your support and encouragement.

(a) would not have been

(b) will not be

(c) has not been

(d) is not

해석

A: 피아노 연주회에서의 큰 성공을 축하드려요.

B: 감사합니다. 당신의 지지와 격려가 없었더라면 불가능했을 거예요.

해설

가정법 과거완료 채우기

‘당신의 지지와 격려가 없었더라면 불가능했을 것이다’라는 가정의 의미가 되어야 하므로 이 문장은 과거 사실을 반대로 가정하는 가정법 과거완료가 되어야 한다. 따라서 빈칸에는 가정법 과거완료를 완성하는 ‘would + have p.p.’의 형태 (a) would not have been이 정답이다. 참고로, 이 문장은 가정법을 만드는 if절(If it had not been for ~ encouragement) 대신 ‘without+명사구(your support and encouragement)’로 이루어진 가정법 문장이다.

어휘

recital 연주회, 발표회 support 지지 encouragement 격려

2.

A: Jun simply refuses to listen to any of our suggestions.

B: Yeah, he _______________________.

(a) really be selfish

(b) be really selfish

(c) is really being selfish

(d) is really to be selfish

해석

A: Jun은 그냥 우리의 어떠한 제안도 들으려고 하지 않아.

B: 맞아, 그는 정말 이기적으로 행동하고 있어.

해설

문장에 동사가 없고, 빈칸 앞에 3인칭 단수 주어인 he가 왔으므로, 주어에 수 일치하는 3인칭 단수 동사 is로 시작하는 (c)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘그는 정말 이기적으로 행동하고 있어’라는 문맥이 되어야 하고, 평상시와 다른 일시적인 태도가 진행되는 상태를 강조하며 ‘~하게 행동하다’라는 문맥을 완성하는 ‘be동사 + being + 형용사’의 형태인 (c) is really being selfish가 정답이다.

어휘

simply 그냥, 그야말로 refuse ~하려고 하지 않다, 거부하다 suggestion 제안

selfish 이기적인

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. Kayla came home to Aberdeen after twenty years of living overseas and ___________.

(a) recognized the place not at all

(b) not recognized the place at all

(c) did not recognize the place at all

(d) did not recognize of the place at all

해석

Kayla는 20년간의 해외 거주를 마치고 Aberdeen에 돌아왔고 그 장소를 전혀 알아보지 못했다.

해설

부정문 어순 채우기

보기에 나온 동사 recognize가 일반 동사이므로, not으로 부정문을 만들기 위해 do 동사를 서서 ‘do/does/did + not + 동사원형’의 어순이 되어야 한다. 따라서 이를 바르게 표현한 (c)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. Recognize는 전치사 없이 목적어를 취하는 타동사이므로, 전치사 없이 목적어(the place)가 나온 (c) did not recognize the place at all이 정답이다.

어휘

overseas 해외에, 외국으로 recognize 알아보다, 인지하다 at all 전혀

4. Doug won ___________________ worth of books from Litera Bookshop.

(a) an eighty dollar

(b) the eighty dollar

(c) eighty dollars’

(d) eighty dollar’s

해석

Doug는 Litera 서점에서 80달러어치의 책을 얻어냈다.

해설

가산 명사/ 불가산 명사 구별하여 채우기

보기에 주어진 명사 dollar(달러)는 가산 명사이고, 빈칸 뒤에 속격(가산 명사+‘s)과 함께 쓰이는 worth(어치)가 왔으므로, 속격이 쓰인 (c)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 가산 명사는 반드시 관사와 함께 쓰이거나 복수형으로 쓰여야 하므로 dollar를 복수형으로 표현한 (c) eighty dollars’가 정답이다. 참고로 a dollar’s worth of는 ‘1달러어치의’라는 척도를 나타냄을 알아둔다.

어휘

win 얻어내다, 타다

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) Anthropologists are scientists who study the cultural, biological, and social aspects of human life.

(b) Generally, they are concerned with how individuals interact with each other and how humans have evolved.

(c) Using data from both the past and the present, anthropologists contribute to understanding and learning about the differences and similarities in human society.

(d) They often live with communities for extended periods, as they like study people’s traditions and values firsthand.

해석

(a) 인류학자들은 인간의 삶 중 문화적, 생물학적, 그리고 사회적 측면을 연구하는 과학자들이다.

(b) 일반적으로, 그들은 개인이 어떻게 상호 작용을 하는지와 인간이 어떻게 진화해 왔는지에 관심을 갖는다.

(c) 인류학자들은 과거와 현재의 데이터를 이용하여 인간 사회의 차이와 동질성을 이해하고 배우는 데 기여한다.

(d) 그들은 사람들의 전통과 가치를 직접 체험으로 연구하기를 원하기 때문에 장기간에 걸쳐 공동체와 함께 생활하는 일도 빈번하다.

해설

to부정사를 목적어로 취하는 동사 뒤에 동사원형이 와서 틀린 문장 찾기

(d)에서 동사 like 다음에 동사원형을 쓰면 틀리다. 동사 like는 to부정사를 목적어로 취하여 ‘~하기 원하다’라는 의미로 사용되므로 (d)의 like study가 like to study로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (d) They often live with communities for extended periods, as they like study people’s traditions and values firsthand가 정답이다.

어휘

anthropologist 인류학자 aspect 측면 contribute 기여하다

extended 장기간에 걸친 firsthand 직접 체험으로, 직접의

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(a) / (c) / (c) / (c) / (d) like study → like to study

