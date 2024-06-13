[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

Moxy Seoul Myeongdong presents new summer package ‘Summer Vibes’

Moxy Seoul Myeongdong, located in Jung-gu, central Seoul, offers “Summer Vibes” for its guests’ delightful stay filled with great benefits.

This promotion includes a one-night stay in a queen (or double) bed, free welcome drinks, a breakfast buffet for two guests and South Korea’s popular “chimaek,” a combination of “chicken” and maekju (beer).

Relaxing on picnic mats with friends while enjoying chimaek has long been a cherished summer ritual for many Koreans.

Two pairs of Moxy brand slippers are presented to the guests as a special gift as well.

Priced from 250,000 won, the “Summer Vibes” package will be available from July 1 to Aug. 31.

Grand Hyatt Seoul offer Brazilian barbeque promotion

Grand Hyatt Seoul, located in Yongsan, central Seoul, is scheduled to present Brazilian-style barbeque churrasco at its restaurant The Terrace, featuring a live buffet station with a panoramic view of the city.

The promotion focuses on churrasco with different types of meat, rested at a low temperature.

Guests can freely enjoy the churrasco with the roasted corn, potato salad and tomato vinaigrette served along with the barbecue.

Online bookings are available via Naver Booking or the KakaoTalk channel “World of Hyatt.”

The food package, which started on June 1, is available until Sept. 1.

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo unveils bingsu menu

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo, located in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, is offering a new bingsu menu for this summer until Sept. 30.

Bingsu is a popular summer dessert made with shaved ice.

Guests can taste two types of bingsu -- honey red bean and apple mango -- at Caffe, the hotel’s cafe on the ground floor.

The honey red bean bingsu costs 66,000 won, while the apple mango bingsu is priced at 77,000 won.

It is available every day from noon to 7 p.m.

The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul unveils wellness promotion

The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, located in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, offers an opportunity to experience a Korean-style wellness program from June 5 to Aug. 31.

The promotion includes a one-night stay in a deluxe room, free breakfast at the hotel’s restaurant The Market Kitchen, a yoga pillow set, a free sauna visit for two guests, Talitha Koum’s towel, body cleanser and balm.

Talitha Koum is the first South Korean premium vegan beauty brand.

The package is priced from 750,000 won.

Glad Hotels and Resorts present eco-themed staycation

Glad Hotels and Resorts offers the eco-friendly “Green Hocance Season 4 Package” until July 31.

“Hocance” is a Korean neologism meaning vacationing in a hotel.

The promotion includes a one-night stay and a green or black eco-friendly tumbler made using coffee grounds and recycled plastic.

Guests can participate in a carbon neutrality campaign by arriving at the hotel via public transportation, bicycle or walking.

The package is available at Glad Yeouido, Glad Mapo, Glad Gangnam Coex Center and Maison Glad Jeju on Jeju Island.

It is priced from 125,000 won to 129,000 won in Seoul hotels and the property on Jeju Island, respectively.