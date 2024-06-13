[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

Most Popular
[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekBy Kim Da-sol
Published : June 14, 2024 - 09:01
“Wonderland”
(South Korea)
Opened June 5
Sci-fi/Drama
Directed by Kim Tae-yong
Wonderland, an artificial intelligence service that allows people to communicate with departed loved ones through simulated video calls, causes mixed emotions for Jeong-in (Suzy) as her comatose boyfriend Tae-joo (Park Bo-gum) wakes up.
“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”
(US)
Opened May 22
Action/Sci-fi
Directed by George Miller
A young Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy), left with only fury after her mother is ruthlessly killed by warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), embarks on an 18-year journey of vengeance as she tries to find her way home.
“Following”
(South Korea)
Opened May 15
Mystery/Thriller
Directed by Kim Se-hwi
Real estate agent Gu Jeong-tae (Byun Yo-han) has a strange, if not perverse, habit of peeping into other people’s lives. Whether it is a neighbor or a client at his office, he sees nothing wrong with his secretive life as a voyeur.
“The Roundup: Punishment”
(South Korea)
Opened April 24
Crime/Action
Directed by Heo Myung-haeng
Detective Ma Seok-do (Ma Dong-seok) uncovers a connection between a drug trafficking app’s developer and an illegal casino cartel, which are under the control of an alliance of former special forces agent Chang-gi (Kim Moo-yul) and genius tech CEO Dong-chul (Lee Dong-hwi).
