[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Festivities on Jamsu Bridge

Mark your calendar for festivities taking place on the Jamsu Bridge near Banpo Hangang Park every Sunday until June 23.

Scheduled between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. are classical music concerts, food trucks and flea markets. Tents will be set up on the bridge overlooking the Han River, with spots open to those who make online reservations. A rainbow fountain show is also scheduled at night.

For the latest schedule of festivities, visit festa-ddooddoo.com.

Gwanghwamun food festival

About 20 food trucks line up to churn out some of the best Korean street foods at Sejong-ro Park near Gwanghwamun Square.

Between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday until May next year, the festival will offer dishes like kimchi fried rice and tteokbokki, with drinks including a ginseng shake with honey and various ades with omija or magnolia berry that are the perfect summertime drink.

Handcrafted works will be sold at pop-up stands where credit cards are accepted. For more information, check out knock-knock.kr.

Garden show along Han River

The Seoul International Garden Show 2024 is running through Oct. 8 at Ttukseom Hangang Park in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul.

The park, illustrating the theme “Seoul, Green Vibe,” is divided into different gardens arranged by participants ranging from hobbyists to corporations to artists.

The park is open from noon to 7 p.m. until August, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in September and October. Find more details at sigs2024.com.

Lavender at Gochang farm

Fields of blooming lavender will soothe your mind and body as you set foot in Gochang Blue Farm in North Jeolla Province.

Stop by between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., 30 minutes before farm closing, and don’t forget to leash your pets if they weigh 12 kilograms or over. Food is not allowed inside the farm.

The entrance fee is 5,000 won, though it’s waived for those born in 2012 or later. Go to gobluefarm.com to find the latest information before the flower show ends on June 23.

Summer blooms at Morning Calm

From this Saturday to July 14, hydrangea of 200 different types will be showcased at the Garden of Morning Calm in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province.

The Secret Garden, one of many gardens and trails at Morning Calm, touts a hydrangea field now at its peak, with elaborate installations making for beautiful spots to take the snaps of a lifetime.

Morning Calm is open year-round from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission for adults is 11,000 won, with discounts for children. See more details at morningcalm.co.kr.