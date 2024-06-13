[Herald Interview] Philippines prepared to send more workers under improved working conditions: Philippine politician

A Philippine politician who represents and advocates for overseas Filipino workers sees South Korea as a rising destination for Filipinos seeking overseas employment, with its higher living standards and pay, along with its attractive culture, being major draws.

In an interview with The Korea Herald, Rep. Marissa Magsino of the Philippine House of Representatives said that preparations to send 100 Filipina domestic workers to Seoul in a pilot program are "sailing smoothly," with the Korean side promising to guarantee the same labor protections as it does for Korean national workers.

"We are happy that the Philippine government is prepared to send more workers to Korea under these improved working conditions," said Rep. Magsino in Seoul on Wednesday.

Despite Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon's initial argument that foreign domestic workers should be introduced to assist Korean working parents with child care and housework for just 1 million won ($727) a month, the Filipina domestic workers participating in the city's pilot program will be paid South Korea’s legal minimum wage of 9,860 won per hour, or 2.06 million won if they work 40 hours per week.

The 100 Filipina domestic workers selected through a strict screening process -- including passing a Korean language test and English interview as well as having no evidence of mental illness, drug addiction or criminal record -- are set to arrive in September for six months on E-9 visas.