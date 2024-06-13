Late Lee Sun-kyun’s ‘Project Silence’ confirms July 12 opening

Most Popular
-
1
4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Buan, strongest of year
-
2
First lady returns to diplomatic spotlight amid mounting domestic pressure
-
3
Fed freezes key interest rate for 7th straight time, forecasts one rate cut this year
-
4
More nonstop flights to be added between S. Korea, Kazakhstan
-
5
S. Korea, Kazakhstan agree to bolster mineral supply chain
-
6
Denmark recalls 3 types of Buldak ramyeon for extreme spiciness
-
7
BTS' Jin first in group to complete military service
-
8
Church member indicted for murder in death of 17-year-old
-
9
Hyundai hydrogen trucks hit 10m km of emission-free rides in Switzerland
-
10
Lawyer whose absence lost school bullying death case ordered to compensate victim's family
Late Lee Sun-kyun’s ‘Project Silence’ confirms July 12 openingBy Kim Da-sol
Published : June 13, 2024 - 18:13
“Project Silence,” an action thriller by director Kim Tae-gon, confirmed its theatrical release on July 12, according to the movie’s distributor CJ ENM.
The film revolves around a national security officer Jung-won (the late Lee Sun-kyun), who is stranded on a collapsed bridge shrouded in thick fog on his way to send off his daughter at the airport. Ju Ji-hoon appears as a tow truck driver Jo-bak, who appears on the scene to clear crashed cars from the bridge. Veteran actor Kim Hee-won stars as doctor Yang, who is behind the secretive experiment called “Project Silence.”
A trailer unveiled Thursday shows an out-of-control military experimental dog rushing toward the car on the bridge covered in fog, while Jung-won and his daughter Kyung-min are trying to escape it.
Scenes showing a helicopter crash, a gas explosion and a bridge falling to the sea hint at the movie’s tense situation.
The movie was invited to last year's Cannes Film Festival in the Midnight Screening section, which showcases genre films that have both critical and commercial appeal.
At Cannes, "Project Silence" was sold to buyers from 140 countries, including France, the US, Germany and Japan.
Meanwhile, Lee’s other movie "The Land of Happiness" will also be released in August. The movie, directed by Choo Chang-min, depicts the story of a lawyer, Jung In-hoo (Jo Jung-suk), who defends a soldier named Park Tae-joo (Lee) during a trial involving the assassination of President Park Chung-hee, according to NEW, the film's distributor.
More from Headlines
-
Seoul says Putin to visit N. Korea 'in a few days'
-
Ministry warns of stern action against doctors who go on strike
-
Yoon to meet Uzbek leader Friday