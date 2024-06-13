Late Lee Sun-kyun’s ‘Project Silence’ confirms July 12 opening

“Project Silence,” an action thriller by director Kim Tae-gon, confirmed its theatrical release on July 12, according to the movie’s distributor CJ ENM.

The film revolves around a national security officer Jung-won (the late Lee Sun-kyun), who is stranded on a collapsed bridge shrouded in thick fog on his way to send off his daughter at the airport. Ju Ji-hoon appears as a tow truck driver Jo-bak, who appears on the scene to clear crashed cars from the bridge. Veteran actor Kim Hee-won stars as doctor Yang, who is behind the secretive experiment called “Project Silence.”

A trailer unveiled Thursday shows an out-of-control military experimental dog rushing toward the car on the bridge covered in fog, while Jung-won and his daughter Kyung-min are trying to escape it.

Scenes showing a helicopter crash, a gas explosion and a bridge falling to the sea hint at the movie’s tense situation.

The movie was invited to last year's Cannes Film Festival in the Midnight Screening section, which showcases genre films that have both critical and commercial appeal.

At Cannes, "Project Silence" was sold to buyers from 140 countries, including France, the US, Germany and Japan.

Meanwhile, Lee’s other movie "The Land of Happiness" will also be released in August. The movie, directed by Choo Chang-min, depicts the story of a lawyer, Jung In-hoo (Jo Jung-suk), who defends a soldier named Park Tae-joo (Lee) during a trial involving the assassination of President Park Chung-hee, according to NEW, the film's distributor.