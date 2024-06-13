BlockSquare Seoul to enhance market intelligence service for crypto investors

Korea's crypto data aggregator BlockSquare Seoul said Thursday that it plans to update its market analysis features in July to offer more detailed investment information for its users.

Currently, the company provides market intelligence service under the name Retri, suggesting the best time to buy and sell cryptocurrencies by reading their price movements and transaction flows.

Following the July update, the Retri service will offer more sophisticated real-time data updates on price projections. The current service is based on hourly data but the new version will offer more recent figures.

Another update is the “Duo” feature which suggests two projected prices of a cryptocurrency, reflecting the fluctuations of coin prices following a momentary price surge or plunge. The firm stressed the feature would be useful, in particular, in the volatile crypto market.

The update further presents functions that can help investors understand the overall crypto market. A total count of the price movements of over 200 cryptocurrencies will be provided, dividing them into two categories based on whether the coin prices have increased or decreased in the past five minutes.

The service currently offers information mostly on bitcoin and a digital token billed Tether. The upgraded version will cover more major coins, including ethereum, and other altcoins, allowing investors to track the overall flow of digital assets in the market.

“BlockSquare Seoul provides an in-depth analysis of the crypto market wtihin legal boundaries. The planned updates focus on improving convenience for over 20,000 paid Retri users across 23 countries,” an official from BlockSquare Seoul said.