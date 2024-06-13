Most Popular
-
1
Gym draws fire for banning 'ajumma'
-
2
4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Buan, strongest of year
-
3
First lady returns to diplomatic spotlight amid mounting domestic pressure
-
4
Prosecution launches investigation into former first lady's trip to India
-
5
Dispute between Hybe and Ador CEO grows with lawsuit and rebuttal video
-
6
Banks to allow staff up to 5 years of child care
-
7
Fed freezes key interest rate for 7th straight time, forecasts one rate cut this year
-
8
More nonstop flights to be added between S. Korea, Kazakhstan
-
9
S. Korea, Kazakhstan agree to bolster mineral supply chain
-
10
Denmark recalls 3 types of Buldak ramyeon for extreme spiciness
[News Focus] As ruling party seeks new leader, will Han Dong-hoon enter fray?
Non-Yoon-loyalist lawmakers of People Power Party expected to rally behind ex-justice ministerBy Kim Arin
Published : June 13, 2024 - 15:34
Han Dong-hoon, who led the ruling People Power Party through the April election for the National Assembly, is rumored to be entering the race to be the next leader of the party, according to reports Thursday.
Han, who was justice minister until December and was considered to be a close ally of President Yoon Suk Yeol, helmed the ruling party as an interim leader for the final three months of the Assembly election season.
He stepped down to take responsibility for the ruling party’s crushing defeat in the election, which saw the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea keep majority control of the Assembly with 171 of the legislature’s 300 seats.
Han’s bid to claim the party’s top leadership post would likely put Yoon and his office on edge, observers say.
Before setting foot in politics, the former justice minister had a reputation for being close to the president, as the two had jointly led high-profile corruption investigations of Cho Kuk -- who was justice minister for the former Democratic Party President Moon Jae-in -- and other political bigwigs while they were prosecutors.
That changed over the course of the Assembly election when the behind-the-scenes power struggle at the ruling party between the presidential office and the interim leader came under the spotlight.
The clash became more apparent during primaries as a party faction close to Yoon tried to gain nominations for their preferred candidates while Han resisted, the rest of the party rallying behind him.
After the election defeat, the pro-Yoon faction is losing ground as other groupings rise. Some of the most prominent names other than Han being floated to run for the party’s next leader are those who have openly confronted the president.
The ruling party’s national convention for picking the new leadership is set to take place in July.
More from Headlines
-
Fed freezes key interest rate, forecasts one rate cut this year
-
Ministry warns of stern action against doctors who go on strike
-
South Korean border province governors bicker over anti-Pyongyang leaflets