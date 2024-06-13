[Photo News] Shinhan Bank bolsters presence in Kazakhstan

Shinhan Bank announced Thursday that it participated in the "Korea-Kazakhstan Business Forum" in Astana, hosted jointly by the governments of both countries the previous day. As the sole commercial bank in the Korean delegation, Shinhan Bank signed two significant agreements during the forum. One was signed with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to enhance partnerships and financial support in Kazakhstan, while the other agreement involved cooperation with CU Central Asia and Shin-Line to facilitate the expansion of convenience store operations in the region. Shinhan Bank CEO Jung Sang-hyuk (second from left) and Shin Line Group Chairman Andrey Shin (third from left) pose for pictures after signing an agreement at the forum on Wednesday. (Shinhan Bank)