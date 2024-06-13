Home

    Gym draws fire for banning 'ajumma'

    4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Buan, strongest of year

    First lady returns to diplomatic spotlight amid mounting domestic pressure

    Prosecution launches investigation into former first lady's trip to India

    Dispute between Hybe and Ador CEO grows with lawsuit and rebuttal video

    Banks to allow staff up to 5 years of child care

    Fed freezes key interest rate for 7th straight time, forecasts one rate cut this year

    More nonstop flights to be added between S. Korea, Kazakhstan

    S. Korea, Kazakhstan agree to bolster mineral supply chain

    Denmark recalls 3 types of Buldak ramyeon for extreme spiciness

[Photo News] Shinhan Bank bolsters presence in Kazakhstan

By Korea Herald

Published : June 13, 2024 - 15:33

    • Link copied

Shinhan Bank announced Thursday that it participated in the "Korea-Kazakhstan Business Forum" in Astana, hosted jointly by the governments of both countries the previous day. As the sole commercial bank in the Korean delegation, Shinhan Bank signed two significant agreements during the forum. One was signed with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to enhance partnerships and financial support in Kazakhstan, while the other agreement involved cooperation with CU Central Asia and Shin-Line to facilitate the expansion of convenience store operations in the region. Shinhan Bank CEO Jung Sang-hyuk (second from left) and Shin Line Group Chairman Andrey Shin (third from left) pose for pictures after signing an agreement at the forum on Wednesday. (Shinhan Bank)

