Ministry warns of stern action against doctors who go on strike

Ministry warns of stern action against doctors who go on strikeBy Park Jun-hee
Published : June 13, 2024 - 14:55
Amid growing concerns about significant disruptions expected in South Korea's medical services due to a nationwide strike by doctors next week, the government on Thursday warned of a stern response, saying that such a collective action would be considered an illegal "refusal to provide medical care."
The Korea Medical Association, Korea's largest doctors' group, has announced a one-day general strike for Tuesday, while medical professors at major hospitals have decided to initiate an indefinite walkout starting next week, sparking fears of a potential medical crisis. The KMA is calling on the government to suspend the planned increase in medical school quotas for 2025.
Doctors walking off the job to stage a rally is viewed as unilaterally canceling appointments for patients who have already made reservations, according to Jun Byung-wang, a policy chief at the Health Ministry. Undertaking such a move without the patient's consent or a specific plan for altering their course of treatment may constitute a refusal to provide medical care, which is prohibited by medical law, he said.
The medical law stipulates that a medical professional may not, upon receiving a request for medical treatment or assistance in childbirth, refuse to render his or her service without "any justifiable reason," according to Jun.
"The government will sternly respond to any illegality (in doctors' decision to strike) while maintaining the emergency system by prioritizing the lives and health of the people," he said.
Jun, however, did not further elaborate on what kind of stern action the government would take.
He also pointed out that the medical circle's collective refusal to provide medical treatment to patients is an act that "betrays the public's trust," adding that it does not help normalize the monthlong disruptions in medical services and junior doctors to return to their worksites.
He added that the government had issued orders for some 36,000 medical institutions nationwide to continue providing medical care and report to authorities if they decide to close the practice.
The government on Monday ordered private practitioners, who mostly make up the Korean Medical Association -- the largest coalition of doctors' group here with approximately 140,000 members -- to keep providing treatment and report to authorities by Thursday if they intend to shut down and join next week's one-day strike.
In addition, to prevent patients from bearing the brunt of the doctors' walkout, Jun said the ministry will open a hotline so that patients can report damages after being denied treatment, vowing that the central government and each local government would do their best to protect and support them.
"(The doctors' decision to strike) not only piles on pressure and anxiety for patients waiting for treatment and surgery, but also poses harm to severely ill patients, such as those with cancer," Jun noted.
