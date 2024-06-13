Govt. vows stern response to illegal acts ahead of doctors' collective action

Most Popular
Govt. vows stern response to illegal acts ahead of doctors' collective actionBy Yonhap
Published : June 13, 2024 - 10:41
Any illegal acts related to the collective action by doctors will be dealt with sternly, the government said Thursday, as medical professors and community doctors plan to stage walkouts in protest against the medical school quota hike.
The Korea Medical Association, the biggest doctors' group, plans a one-day general strike on Tuesday, while medical professors at major hospitals have decided to stage indefinite walkouts starting next week, raising concerns about a potential medical crisis.
The KMA is demanding that the government suspend the proceedings regarding the medical school quota hike for 2025.
"The government will try to persuade doctors until the last moment to prevent their planned collective walkouts. In the meantime, any illegal acts will be met with a stern response," Lee Han-kyung, the interior ministry's chief disaster management official, said during a government meeting.
The government will also maintain an emergency healthcare system to minimize the impact from a potential medical vacuum, Lee said, urging doctors to refrain from walkouts.
"I ask you to prioritize the important value of human lives when making any decisions," the senior official said. (Yonhap)
