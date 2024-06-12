[Graphic News] 30% of Americans say college not worth it

Most Popular
[Graphic News] 30% of Americans say college not worth itBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : June 13, 2024 - 08:01
Close to 30 percent of Americans said a college degree isn’t worth it, according to a survey from Pew Research Center that highlights the drag soaring costs have had on views about higher education in recent decades in the country.
Almost half of US adults in the report think college is worth the cost — but only as long as they don’t need to take out a loan. Only 22 percent of respondents said a college degree is worth it even with student debt.
Four in 10 Americans said having a four-year degree is not too or not at all important to getting a well-paying job, according to the poll, compared to just a quarter of respondents who said it was extremely or very important.
The survey results come as tuition costs are climbing, student loan payments resume for millions of Americans and some of the relative economic benefits of college are declining. All together, these trends have left students and parents facing increasingly difficult decisions about higher education. (Bloomberg)
