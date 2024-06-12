Go Eun-kyung, the visionary behind the emergence of model-turned-actors

Kplus CEO Go Eun-kyung poses for photos before an interview with The Korea Herald at Kplus office in Seoul, June 7. (Kplus)

In today's Korean fashion scene, the trajectory of models diverges significantly from their overseas counterparts. Korean models undergo rigorous training from the outset, coached at specialized fashion model academies to not only excel on the runway but also to showcase talents in acting, dancing, or singing, reminiscent of K-pop trainees.

At the forefront of this innovative approach stands Go Eun-kyung, the CEO of Kplus. She founded the company as a model management agency in 2008 and soon expanded its scope beyond traditional modeling. Following a merger with YG Entertainment in 2014, she coined the term "modeltainers" to describe the versatile models and entertainers nurtured by her agency. Today, Kplus boasts a roster of about 400 models and actors.

"During that period, fashion models, particularly males, faced challenges sustaining themselves solely through commercial photoshoots and runway appearances. I envisioned them breaking out of their conventional roles and venturing into new territories," Go said during an interview with The Korea Herald on June 7. "As aspirations evolve, today's emerging talents say they want to be the next Lee Sung-kyung, Jang Ki-yong or Byeon Woo-seok."

Recognizing the burgeoning influence of social media in 2013, Go took proactive measures by introducing her models to Meta's (formerly Facebook) Korean office and offering guidance on optimizing their personal social media presence. Additionally, she established an in-house social media team focusing on boosting Instagram followers for young models, helping them secure product endorsements and expand their reach within the entertainment industry.

"Initially, many models viewed social media as a personal domain. I endeavored to shift this mindset, emphasizing the role of platforms like Facebook and Instagram as promotional tools. I encouraged them to curate their content thoughtfully, steering clear of unbecoming behavior online," Go explained.