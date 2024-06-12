[LLG] Healing through K-food: Brit shares recovery from eating disorder through immersion in new food culture

Lewis Hooper poses for a photo at The Korea Herald's office building on May. 1. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

Lewis Hooper, who turned 30 this year, exudes youthful energy, but for much of his 20s, he was dangerously thin.

As a result of his struggle with eating disorders, he weighed just 31 kilograms despite standing 170 centimeters tall.

In an interview with The Korea Herald in Seoul, he shared that a turning point in his path to recovery and developing a healthier relationship with food and his body came when he moved in 2021 to Korea on a working holiday visa.

Obsession with body image

Hooper said the driving force behind his eating disorder stemmed from his ultimate career aspiration of becoming a professional actor.

"In the UK, working full-time in the customer service industry, I was already dabbling in acting or modeling on the side," he noted.

Believing that a "scrawny" appearance would help his success in the entertainment industry, he restricted his food intake. At times, when looking in the mirror, he even perceived himself as "fat," in spite of being emaciated.

"Despite concerns from family, friends and colleagues about my health, I stubbornly clung to my restrictive regimen," Hooper told The Korea Herald.

His daily intake back in his hometown of Bristol, England consisted of a carbohydrate-deficient diet: a yogurt drink for breakfast, a banana and cashew nuts for lunch, and salmon or chicken breast with vegetables for dinner, totaling around 600 calories per day.

His anorexia escalated to the point where he weighed just 5 stone -- about 32 kilograms -- in his mid-20s. His body mass index was around 10.

According to the World Health Organization, a BMI of less than 18.5 is classified as underweight, while a BMI of less than 16 is considered "severely thin."

"This even led to me collapsing on the street in the summer of 2019 after work, while on my way to a bus stop," Hooper confessed. Despite receiving intravenous feeding for immediate nutrition therapy at the hospital, he remained adamant about not consuming the protein powder prescribed by his doctor.

His struggle was more complex than it appeared, encompassing physical and mental dimensions. He underwent cognitive processing therapy as part of his recovery journey, which included techniques such as mirror work for self-healing.

His condition improved, with his weight growing to about 48 kilograms. Nevertheless, he said that the genuine transformative experience would not have been possible without his venture to South Korea.

At the height of the pandemic, when he was furloughed from his job in Bristol, South Korea intrigued him as an unexplored destination. Further enticing him were the working opportunities provided by the two nations' exchange working holiday program for those 18-35.