[Community Discovery] Mapo's Hyodo Babsang program becomes model for senior welfare

A meal tray of a participant of the Hyodo Babsang initiative at a senior center in Mangwon-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, on May 21 (Lee Jaeeun/The Korea Herald)

"Godoksa," or lonely death, has recently become a nationwide concern in South Korea, challenging the deeply rooted Confucian belief in filial piety. According to the health ministry's 2023 report, approximately 1.525 million people in Korea are at risk of dying alone. The number of lonely deaths has increased by 8.8 percent over the past five years, reaching 3,378 in 2022.

Mapo-gu, a university neighborhood in northwestern Seoul, has been particularly attentive to this rising social issue and has been actively seeking solutions to prevent such tragic deaths through a free meal program for seniors living alone.

The program, titled "Hyodo Babsang" provides a daily free lunch prepared by nutritionists to 1,000 seniors aged 75 or older who live alone in Mapo-gu. The municipal office has been operating the program since last year, with donations from local communities.

"Hyodo” means filial piety in Korean, and “Babsang” means a meal. The name reflects the district's commitment to treating seniors with the same respect as our parents, according to the Mapo-gu office.

The program is not just for free meals, it helps prevent lonely deaths and saves elderly people in danger, the office said, adding that 16 percent of Mapo's population is elderly.

“The program goes beyond just providing meals for seniors,” said Park Gang-su, the district head of Mapo-gu.

“Last year, district officials visited a participant's home who hadn't come to eat for several days. They discovered that he was sick and were able to take him to the hospital,” he said.