[Herald Review] Son Suk-ku’s 13-minute-long ‘Night Fishing' a dynamic one-man show

South Korean actor Son Suk-ku’s upcoming film, “Night Fishing,” is a sci-fi thriller short with a running time of 12 minutes and 59 seconds. The number of cameras used for this short film is seven, all of which are built-in cameras integrated into an electric car.

The movie, which unfolds a story from the car’s point of view, revolves around an anonymous agent (Son) who is on a mission to track down an unidentified creature flying in the sky. As the sun sets, he lies in wait at a closed down gas station and makes an ambush attack as the creature approaches the gas station to steal an electric battery.

Son’s long-time friend, Cannes-winning director Moon Byung-gon, directed the film. Moon, with his short film, “Safe,” was awarded the Palme d’Or in the short film category at the 66th Cannes International Film Festival in 2019.

Son said he was able to enjoy the process of making this particular film fully. Son, who has directed his own omnibus indie film, “Unframed” (2021), participated as executive director this time.

“I didn't think taking part in the process of filmmaking was something I could do, due to my not-so-long experience (as a director). But as the film was a short, I was able to participate, and so I think I was lucky (to participate as executive director),” Son told reporters in the press conference following a movie screening at CGV Yongsan in Seoul on Tuesday.