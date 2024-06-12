S. Korea,Cuba hold first high-level diplomatic talks since forging ties

South Korea’s Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Chung Byung-won (right) shakes hands with Carlos Miguel Pereira, Director-General of the General Division of Bilateral Affairs at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, during bilateral talks held on Wednesday at the building of the Foreign Ministry in Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korea and Cuba held high-level diplomatic talks in Seoul on Wednesday, their first since officially forging bilateral ties in February, to discuss issues including setting up permanent diplomatic missions, according to the Foreign Ministry in Seoul.

South Korea’s Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Chung Byung-won met with Carlos Miguel Pereira, Director-General of the General Division of Bilateral Affairs at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, at 10 a.m. at the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

Chung said the talks would mainly address "follow-up measures to the establishment of diplomatic ties, substantial cooperation with Cuba, and the overall situation of inter-Korean relations," during his remarks before the meeting commenced.

Pereira, however, emphasized that the talks would primarily focus on bilateral relations during the first official meeting, as he made his way to the bilateral talks.

Asked if the talks covered North Korea, Pereira said only that he "came to talk about South Korea."

Cuba and North Korea have traditionally maintained friendly relations as socialist countries with single-party systems.

Additionally, Pereira affirmed that Cuba would establish an embassy in South Korea "as soon as possible" once preparations are finalized.

Another crucial point of discussion would be the advancement of plans to establish permanent diplomatic missions in each other’s countries, Ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

South Korea and Cuba reached an agreement to establish their permanent diplomatic missions in each other’s capitals -- Seoul and Havana -- in late April.

Mario Alzugaray Rodriguez, Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of Cuba in China, arrived in South Korea on May 12 to discuss the establishment of the Cuban Embassy in Korea.

In a reciprocal move, Seoul is also planning to open a temporary office in Havana and dispatch diplomats as an intermediate step before the formal opening of an embassy.

Pereira delivered a presentation at the 2024 Korea-Latin America Future Cooperation Forum on Monday, an event hosted each year by the South Korean Foreign Ministry since 2008.

At the forum, Pereira touted the potential for economic and investment cooperation with South Korea, emphasizing coordination in various sectors including minerals, renewable energy and agriculture.

This trip by Pereira marks the first official delegation visit by Cuba since Seoul and Havana established diplomatic ties, according to the Foreign Ministry in Seoul.