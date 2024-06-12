Han Sung Motor launches industry-first 3-day trial of used cars

Han Sung Motor, the official Mercedes-Benz car dealer in Korea, on Wednesday launched a three-day trial service of its certified used cars, in an industry first.

Customers who purchase a certified preowned Mercedes-Benz from Han Sung Motor can test drive the vehicle for three days and get a full refund with no penalties if dissatisfied.

Vehicles eligible for the service are selected monthly, mainly among popular models. Customers can apply for the service through the inquiry channel of Han Sung Motor's certified used car website. After consultation, payment and insurance application, the vehicle is delivered to the customer's preferred location through the home delivery service.

Han Sung Motor explains that customers can return the car and get a refund through a simple process on the third day if dissatisfied. Once the car is returned to the designated certified used car showroom, a full refund is to be issued within five days.

Other benefits will be given to customers who apply for the three-day trial, such as free lifetime oil changes and the 24-hour nationwide free delivery.

“The introduction of the three-day refund service is expected to enhance customer convenience by allowing ease in experience and purchase of preowned Mercedes-Benz vehicles online. We will continue to expand innovative, customer-centered services that reflect our philosophy and values of customer prioritization," stated Ulf Ausprung, CEO of Han Sung Motor.