Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Leaders of Korea, Turkmenistan discuss economy, energy

    Leaders of Korea, Turkmenistan discuss economy, energy
  2. 2

    US poised to replace China as Korea’s top export destination

    US poised to replace China as Korea’s top export destination
  3. 3

    Gym draws fire for banning 'ajumma'

    Gym draws fire for banning 'ajumma'
  4. 4

    North Korea setting up loudspeakers along border: JCS

    North Korea setting up loudspeakers along border: JCS
  5. 5

    Ministry to order private doctors to maintain operation on day of strike

    Ministry to order private doctors to maintain operation on day of strike
  1. 6

    Yoon urges speedier cooperation as S. Korean firms eye $6b deals in Turkmenistan

    Yoon urges speedier cooperation as S. Korean firms eye $6b deals in Turkmenistan
  2. 7

    Game changer? K-pop industry leverages AI

    Game changer? K-pop industry leverages AI
  3. 8

    Does Apple Intelligence have edge over Galaxy AI?

    Does Apple Intelligence have edge over Galaxy AI?
  4. 9

    'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae accused of unfairly trying to take over management rights

    'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae accused of unfairly trying to take over management rights
  5. 10

    [KH Explains] How Hanwha Qcells thwarts China surge in US solar market

    [KH Explains] How Hanwha Qcells thwarts China surge in US solar market
ssg
피터빈트

Yoon orders swift damage assessment, safety check after 4.8 magnitude quake

By Yonhap

Published : June 12, 2024 - 10:28

    • Link copied

A warehouse wall cracked caused by a 4.8 magnitude earthquake that struck near the southwestern county of Buan on Wednesday. (North Jeolla Province firefighting authorities) A warehouse wall cracked caused by a 4.8 magnitude earthquake that struck near the southwestern county of Buan on Wednesday. (North Jeolla Province firefighting authorities)

President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the government Wednesday to carry out a swift damage assessment and safety check in response to a 4.8 magnitude earthquake that struck near the southwestern county of Buan early in the day, his office said.

Yoon gave the instruction upon being briefed on the quake, the strongest on the Korean Peninsula and in its surrounding waters this year, while on a state visit to Kazakhstan, according to presidential spokesperson Kim Soo-kyung.

He also called for continually providing swift and accurate information to the public so the people do not get anxious about the possibility of an aftershock, Kim said. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines