Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Leaders of Korea, Turkmenistan discuss economy, energy

    Leaders of Korea, Turkmenistan discuss economy, energy
  2. 2

    US poised to replace China as Korea’s top export destination

    US poised to replace China as Korea’s top export destination
  3. 3

    Gym draws fire for banning 'ajumma'

    Gym draws fire for banning 'ajumma'
  4. 4

    North Korea setting up loudspeakers along border: JCS

    North Korea setting up loudspeakers along border: JCS
  5. 5

    Ministry to order private doctors to maintain operation on day of strike

    Ministry to order private doctors to maintain operation on day of strike
  1. 6

    Yoon urges speedier cooperation as S. Korean firms eye $6b deals in Turkmenistan

    Yoon urges speedier cooperation as S. Korean firms eye $6b deals in Turkmenistan
  2. 7

    Game changer? K-pop industry leverages AI

    Game changer? K-pop industry leverages AI
  3. 8

    Does Apple Intelligence have edge over Galaxy AI?

    Does Apple Intelligence have edge over Galaxy AI?
  4. 9

    'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae accused of unfairly trying to take over management rights

    'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae accused of unfairly trying to take over management rights
  5. 10

    [KH Explains] How Hanwha Qcells thwarts China surge in US solar market

    [KH Explains] How Hanwha Qcells thwarts China surge in US solar market
ssg
피터빈트

Medical professors set to decide whether to join planned strike by community doctors

By Yonhap

Published : June 12, 2024 - 09:43

    • Link copied

A doctor walks by empty beds at a university hospital in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap) A doctor walks by empty beds at a university hospital in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Professors at 40 medical schools were set to hold a meeting Wednesday to decide whether or not to join a planned strike by community doctors, an official at a group of the professors has said.

Community doctors voted to take a day off next Tuesday in support of a protracted walkout by trainee doctors, who have left their worksites since late February to protest against the government's medical reform.

The official at the Medical Professors Association of Korea told Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday that the professors were scheduled to hold the meeting and decide whether to participate in the planned strike.

Despite a fierce protest by trainee doctors, the government finalized an admissions quota hike of some 1,500 students for medical schools late last month, marking the first such increase in 27 years.

The government has ordered community doctors to continue providing medical treatment and report to authorities if they close their businesses on the day of the strike. It will issue another order for community doctors to return if more than 30 percent of them join the planned strike.

In a separate move, medical professors at four major hospitals affiliated with Seoul National University have warned of an indefinite walkout starting next Monday.

An emergency committee of professors at three hospitals affiliated with the University of Ulsan also plans to hold a meeting Wednesday to decide on staging additional walkouts, including one next Tuesday. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines