Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Leaders of Korea, Turkmenistan discuss economy, energy

    Leaders of Korea, Turkmenistan discuss economy, energy
  2. 2

    US poised to replace China as Korea’s top export destination

    US poised to replace China as Korea’s top export destination
  3. 3

    Gym draws fire for banning 'ajumma'

    Gym draws fire for banning 'ajumma'
  4. 4

    North Korea setting up loudspeakers along border: JCS

    North Korea setting up loudspeakers along border: JCS
  5. 5

    Ministry to order private doctors to maintain operation on day of strike

    Ministry to order private doctors to maintain operation on day of strike
  1. 6

    Yoon urges speedier cooperation as S. Korean firms eye $6b deals in Turkmenistan

    Yoon urges speedier cooperation as S. Korean firms eye $6b deals in Turkmenistan
  2. 7

    Game changer? K-pop industry leverages AI

    Game changer? K-pop industry leverages AI
  3. 8

    Does Apple Intelligence have edge over Galaxy AI?

    Does Apple Intelligence have edge over Galaxy AI?
  4. 9

    'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae accused of unfairly trying to take over management rights

    'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae accused of unfairly trying to take over management rights
  5. 10

    [KH Explains] How Hanwha Qcells thwarts China surge in US solar market

    [KH Explains] How Hanwha Qcells thwarts China surge in US solar market
ssg
피터빈트

Seoul shares open higher on US tech gains

By Yonhap

Published : June 12, 2024 - 09:41

    • Link copied

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap) An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains by US big tech shares.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 9.05 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,714.37 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The US stock market closed mixed overnight as investors remained cautious about the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, set to end Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 0.31 percent to close at 38,747.42, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 0.88 percent to reach a new high of 17,343.55.

In Seoul, most large caps started off in positive terrain, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics gaining 0.40 percent and the world's No.2 chipmaker SK hynix 0.47 percent.

Top battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.42 percent, while its local rival Samsung SDS added 0.13 percent.

Leading cosmetics firm Amorepacific surged 4.15 percent, with top pharmaceutical firm Celltrion advancing 0.21 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor shed 0.55 percent, but its smaller affiliate Kia Motors was up 0.41 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,379.35 won against the US dollar, down 0.95 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines