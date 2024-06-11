Home

KB Kookmin Card's Indonesia unit marks 30th anniversary

By Kim Jun-hong

Published : June 11, 2024 - 14:16

Lee Chang-kwon (second row, fifth from left), CEO of KB Kookmin Card, and company officials pose for a photo at the 30th anniversary celebration of KB Finansia Multi Finance in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday. (KB Kookmin Card) Lee Chang-kwon (second row, fifth from left), CEO of KB Kookmin Card, and company officials pose for a photo at the 30th anniversary celebration of KB Finansia Multi Finance in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday. (KB Kookmin Card)

KB Kookmin Card on Monday celebrated the 30th anniversary of its Indonesian subsidiary, KB Finansia Multi Finance, in the capital city Jakarta.

Established in 1994, KB FMF is a credit finance corporation that primarily offers mortgages for used cars and motorcycles, as well as installment financing for durable goods. KB Kookmin Card acquired shares of KB FMF in July 2020, integrating it as a subsidiary.

KB Kookmin Card CEO Lee Chang-kwon attended the event and encouraged local employees, presenting awards to top performers and expressing his gratitude.

"The accomplishments of KB FMF over the past 30 years are attributed to the passion and dedication of all our employees. Despite the challenging global economic environment, I hope KB FMF becomes the most trusted financial company among Indonesian customers, based on our 30 years of experience," Lee said during the event.

On Tuesday, Lee also inspected local operations in Cambodia, Indonesia and Thailand to review their business environments and discuss strategic direction.

