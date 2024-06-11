KB Kookmin Card's Indonesia unit marks 30th anniversary

Most Popular
-
1
'Nightclub for the teens' closed down by authorities
-
2
Leaders of Korea, Turkmenistan discuss economy, energy
-
3
N. Korea launches more balloons after S. Korea turns on broadcast loudspeakers
-
4
US poised to replace China as Korea’s top export destination
-
5
Doubts persist over oil project despite expert briefing
-
6
Ministry to order private doctors to maintain operation on day of strike
-
7
North Korea setting up loudspeakers along border: JCS
-
8
[KH Explains] How Hanwha Qcells thwarts China surge in US solar market
-
9
Game changer? K-pop industry leverages AI
-
10
NK leader's sister warns of 'new counteraction' against S. Korea
KB Kookmin Card's Indonesia unit marks 30th anniversaryBy Kim Jun-hong
Published : June 11, 2024 - 14:16
KB Kookmin Card on Monday celebrated the 30th anniversary of its Indonesian subsidiary, KB Finansia Multi Finance, in the capital city Jakarta.
Established in 1994, KB FMF is a credit finance corporation that primarily offers mortgages for used cars and motorcycles, as well as installment financing for durable goods. KB Kookmin Card acquired shares of KB FMF in July 2020, integrating it as a subsidiary.
KB Kookmin Card CEO Lee Chang-kwon attended the event and encouraged local employees, presenting awards to top performers and expressing his gratitude.
"The accomplishments of KB FMF over the past 30 years are attributed to the passion and dedication of all our employees. Despite the challenging global economic environment, I hope KB FMF becomes the most trusted financial company among Indonesian customers, based on our 30 years of experience," Lee said during the event.
On Tuesday, Lee also inspected local operations in Cambodia, Indonesia and Thailand to review their business environments and discuss strategic direction.
More from Headlines
-
Leaders of Korea, Turkmenistan discuss economy, energy
-
Democratic Party takes key Assembly committee chair posts
-
S. Korea can be catalyst in unlocking Africa's mining: Eritrean President