[Photo News] Summer poem

[Photo News] Summer poemBy Korea Herald
Published : June 11, 2024 - 13:48
Korean refiner S-Oil displays a refreshed billboard at its headquarters in Mapo-gu, western Seoul, on Tuesday with "Diary of a Grass Leaf" by Korean poet Han Sang-soon. It reads: "Sunshine, you make me sparkle in shades of green." Set against a backdrop of a lush, sunlit forest, the display is designed to convey a refreshing feeling of summer. This update continues S-Oil’s tradition since 2016 of integrating cultural elements into its corporate environment to inspire employees and visitors. (S-Oil)
Korea Herald
