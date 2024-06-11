Seoul shares open higher on Wall Street gains

Most Popular
-
1
S. Korean loudspeakers blare again after North Korean trash balloon barrage
-
2
'Nightclub for the teens' closed down by authorities
-
3
Doctors set to launch full-scale strike in protest against med school reform
-
4
N. Korea launches more balloons after S. Korea turns on broadcast loudspeakers
-
5
Leaders of Korea, Turkmenistan discuss economy, energy
-
6
Sales of warehouse stores rise amid high dining-out costs
-
7
Doubts persist over oil project despite expert briefing
-
8
US poised to replace China as Korea’s top export destination
-
9
NK leader's sister warns of 'new counteraction' against S. Korea
-
10
Ministry to order private doctors to maintain operation on day of strike
Seoul shares open higher on Wall Street gainsBy Yonhap
Published : June 11, 2024 - 09:32
South Korean stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street ahead of a US Fed meeting.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 9.99 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,711.16 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The positive start follows overnight gains on Wall Street, with investors taking caution ahead of the US Federal Open Market Committee meeting slated for Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.18 percent to close at 38,868.04, with the Nasdaq gaining 0.35 percent on Monday.
In Seoul, large caps traded mixed.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics shed 0.13 percent, with the world's No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreating 0.96 percent.
Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors advanced 0.93 percent and 0.25 percent, respectively, while top battery maker LG Energy Solution spiked 1.42 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,376.15 won against the US dollar, down 0.15 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Leaders of Korea, Turkmenistan discuss economy, energy
-
Democratic Party takes key Assembly committee chair posts
-
S. Korea can be catalyst in unlocking Africa's mining: Eritrean President