[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

신체, 건강, 의학

1. blurry [blə́ːri] 흐릿한, 모호한

초점이 정확히 맞지 않아 흐릿하고 불분명하게 보이는 것을 표현하는 단어다.

Without my reading glasses, the words on the page are blurry and illegible.

나는 돋보기 안경이 없으면 책의 글씨가 흐릿해서 읽을 수 없다.

● 그 사진은 초점이 안 맞고 흐릿했다.

The picture was out of focus and blurry.

2. bout [báut] 병치레

a bout of flu처럼 어떤 질병을 한 번 앓는 것을 의미한다. 마치 질병처럼 힘들거나 요란한 일이 한차례 일어나는 것을 표현하기도 한다.

Due to my severe bout with the flu, I will not be able to join the meeting this afternoon.

심한 독감을 한차례 앓아서, 오늘 오후 회의에는 참석하지 못할 것 같다.

● 정신적인 스트레스를 받거나 걱정이 있으면 불면증을 한 차례 겪을 수 있다.

If you are mentally stressed or worried, you may suffer from a bout of insomnia.

3. carcinogen [kɑːrsínədʒən] 발암물질

carcino(cancer)+gen(‘낳다’라는 뜻. ‘유발 물질’을 의미)로 이뤄진 단어로, ‘발암 물질’이라는 뜻이다.

Despite the indisputable evidence showing that cigarette smoke is a known carcinogen, millions of people around the world smoke cigarettes every day.

담배 연기가 발암 물질이라는 확실한 증거에도 불구하고 전 세계 수많은 사람들이 매일 담배를 피운다.

● 석면은 발암물질로 잘 알려져 있다.

Asbestos is well-recognized as a carcinogen.

4. cardiovascular [kɑ̀ːrdiouvǽskjulər] 심혈관의

cardio(heart)+vascular(vessel과 어원이 같으며 ‘혈관’을 의미함)로 구성된 단어다. 심혈관과 관련된 질환을 표현할 때 쓴다.

Since we got the word out that cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in our community, local restaurants have been creating dishes that promote good heart health.

우리 지역사회에서 심혈관계 질환이 주 사망 원인이라는 사실이 알려지고 나서 지역 식당들은 심장에 좋은 음식들을 개발하고 있다.

● 소금을 적게 먹는 것이 심혈관계 질환을 예방하는 데 좋은 것으로 알려져 있다.

Eating less salt is known to be good for preventing cardiovascular disease.

5. cerebral [səríːbrəl] 뇌의

cerebral은 ‘대뇌’라는 뜻을 지닌 cerebrum의 형용사형으로, ‘뇌’와 관련된 것을 표현하는 단어다. 의미가 파생되어 ‘지적인’이라는 뜻도 지닌다.

Arthur had cerebral palsy, and he walked with assistance of a cane and a leg brace.

아서는 뇌성마비를 앓아서 지팡이와 다리 보조기의 도움을 받아 걷는다.

● 리처드 버튼은 58세에 뇌출혈로 사망했다.

Richard Burton died of a cerebral hemorrhage at the age of 58.

6. comatose [kɑ́mətòus] 혼수상태인

혼수상태를 뜻하는 coma의 형용사형이다.

In accordance with the Supreme Court's ruling, the doctor and family of the comatose patient were allowed to remove all of the life-support devices.

대법원 판례에 따라 혼수상태인 환자의 의사와 가족은 모든 생명 유지 장치를 제거해도 된다는 허락을 받았다.

● 그녀가 초등학교 5학년 때 어머니가 뇌졸중을 앓으셨고 3년 동안 혼수 상태로 계시다가 돌아가셨다.

When she was in fifth grade, her mother suffered a stroke and lay comatose for three years before dying.

7. constipation [kɑ̀nstəpéiʃən] 변비

con(together)+stipation(stiff와 같은 어원)로 이뤄진 단어. ‘굳고 경직된다’라는 뜻을 담고 있으며 ‘변비’를 뜻한다.

Drinking warm water or prune juice may relieve your constipation, but if that doesn't work, you should buy a laxative at the pharmacy.

따뜻한 물이나 프룬 주스를 먹으면 변비가 완화되지만 효과가 없을 경우 약국에서 변비 약을 사 먹어야 한다.

● 섬유질이 불충분한 인스턴트 식품의 섭취가 변비의 한 원인이 된다.

Eating instant foods that do not have sufficient dietary fiber is one of the causes of constipation.

8. crotch [krɑ́tʃ] 사타구니

groin이나 crotch 모두 ‘사타구니’를 뜻하는데 성기 부위를 완곡하게 표현할 때 쓰는 단어들이다.

The music video could not be aired on TV because it contained closeups of the dancers' crotches.

그 뮤직 비디오는 댄서의 사타구니 부위를 클로즈업한 장면을 담고 있어서 TV에 방영되지 못했다.

● 그는 바지의 사타구니 부분이 갑자기 튿어지는 바람에 재킷으로 가려야 했다.

He got a sudden rip on the crotch of his pants and had to cover it with his jacket.