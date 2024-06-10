South Korea, US review joint guidelines against North Korean nuclear threats

Most Popular
South Korea, US review joint guidelines against North Korean nuclear threatsBy Kim Arin
Published : June 10, 2024 - 19:08
South Korea and the United States completed a review of joint guidelines for responding against a possible nuclear attack by North Korea, according to the Ministry of National Defense in Seoul.
After holding a third meeting of the Nuclear Consultative Group in Seoul on Monday, the ministry said the South Korea-US joint guidelines, in the process of being finalized, would touch on the alliance's policies and principles for nuclear deterrence on the Korean Peninsula.
The ministry described the guidelines as a “solid foundation for enhanced and integrated extended deterrence cooperation between South Korea and the US.”
The ministry said that the NCG meetings have allowed “in-depth discussions on extended deterrence, including information-sharing, strategic messaging and joint planning and execution concerning nuclear deterrence.”
At the latest meeting the two countries discussed ways for making US strategic assets more visible in and around South Korea and conducting joint nuclear exercises, the ministry said.
South Korea and the US agreed to continue to follow through with the NCG initiatives and plans over the rest of the year.
The next NCG meeting is to be held in Washington at the Security Consultative Meeting slated for the fall.
The NCG was established to carry out the commitments outlined in President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President Joe Biden’s Washington Declaration last year.
