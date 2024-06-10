S-Oil donates W325m to Korea Coast Guard

From left: S-Oil CEO Anwar Al-Hejazi, Korea Coast Guard Commissioner General Kim Jong-uk and Korea National Council on Social Welfare Chairman Kim Sung-i pose for a photo at the donation ceremony held at S-Oil's headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (S-Oil)

South Korean oil refiner S-Oil on Monday delivered a donation of 325 million won ($235,728) to the Korea Coast Guard (KCG), as part of its ongoing program to support the country’s maritime officers.

The donation will be used to award honorary maritime officers, support the officers with medical expenses and provide tuition scholarships for children of officers who died while on duty.

“Maritime officers, who take risks to save lives despite difficult sea conditions, are the real heroes of our society,” S-Oil CEO Anwar Al-Hejazi said at a donation ceremony held at the company’s headquarters in Seoul on Monday. “S-Oil will continue to stand behind maritime officers as their reliable supporter,” he added.

In 2013, S-Oil first signed the “Maritime Hero Protection” agreement with the KCG and the Korea National Council on Social Welfare to support the country’s coast guard officers who safeguard the country’s maritime territory and the lives of its people by rescuing ships in distress, tackling marine pollution and cracking down on illegal fishing vessels.

Since then, S-Oil has been making donations and holding awards ceremonies for the Korea Coast Guard officers.

S-Oil has been also recognizing firefighters and citizens who have rescued others in dire situations through financial contributions and awards since 2006.