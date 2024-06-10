S-Oil donates W325m to Korea Coast Guard

Most Popular
-
1
S. Korean loudspeakers blare again after North Korean trash balloon barrage
-
2
Doctors set to launch full-scale strike in protest against med school reform
-
3
'Nightclub for the teens' closed down by authorities
-
4
N. Korea, China, Russia expanding nuclear arsenals at 'breakneck' pace: White House official
-
5
N. Korea launches more balloons after S. Korea turns on broadcast loudspeakers
-
6
Dozens of N. Korea's trash balloons spotted in Seoul metropolitan area
-
7
Sales of warehouse stores rise amid high dining-out costs
-
8
Doubts persist over oil project despite expert briefing
-
9
North Korea resumes trash balloon launches: JCS
-
10
NK leader's sister warns of 'new counteraction' against S. Korea
S-Oil donates W325m to Korea Coast GuardBy Shim Woo-hyun
Published : June 10, 2024 - 16:42
South Korean oil refiner S-Oil on Monday delivered a donation of 325 million won ($235,728) to the Korea Coast Guard (KCG), as part of its ongoing program to support the country’s maritime officers.
The donation will be used to award honorary maritime officers, support the officers with medical expenses and provide tuition scholarships for children of officers who died while on duty.
“Maritime officers, who take risks to save lives despite difficult sea conditions, are the real heroes of our society,” S-Oil CEO Anwar Al-Hejazi said at a donation ceremony held at the company’s headquarters in Seoul on Monday. “S-Oil will continue to stand behind maritime officers as their reliable supporter,” he added.
In 2013, S-Oil first signed the “Maritime Hero Protection” agreement with the KCG and the Korea National Council on Social Welfare to support the country’s coast guard officers who safeguard the country’s maritime territory and the lives of its people by rescuing ships in distress, tackling marine pollution and cracking down on illegal fishing vessels.
Since then, S-Oil has been making donations and holding awards ceremonies for the Korea Coast Guard officers.
S-Oil has been also recognizing firefighters and citizens who have rescued others in dire situations through financial contributions and awards since 2006.
-
ws@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Shim Woo-hyun
More from Headlines
-
N. Korea launches more balloons after S. Korea turns on loudspeakers
-
US poised to replace China as Korea’s top export destination
-
Rival parties clash over selecting standing committee chiefs