GS E&C, Seoul team up for after-school child care

GS E&C CEO Huh Yoon-hong (right) talks with Cho Hee-yeon, the superintendent of the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, during the after-school care partnership event held at Cho's office in Seoul on Monday. (GS E&C)

GS Engineering & Construction announced Monday that the company would cooperate with the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education to open new after-school care facilities for elementary school students to help low-income households and families with working parents.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government is currently trying to expand after-school care programs for elementary school students to help families save expenses on private after-school classes. As part of its plan, the government is introducing after-school activities and hiring after-school caregivers to alleviate the burden on working parents.

In line with the municipal government’s scheme, GS E&C will increase its financial contributions to build new child care facilities at local elementary schools, which can be used for after-school programs and other education services.

Since last year, GS E&C has supported the city government and nonprofit organization ChildFund Korea to open new child care centers. Last year, the construction firm helped to build two childcare centers at local elementary schools.

This year, GS E&C will double its budget to build four additional childcare centers at local elementary schools by year-end, according to the company.

GS E&C expressed hopes that the company could create social value through sharing its resources with local community members and supporting future generations. “GS E&C will continue to pursue various social contribution activities in different areas as a leading ESG company,” the company said.

Meanwhile, GS E&C CEO Huh Yoon-hong, Superintendent of the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education Cho Hee-yeon and the head of ChildFund Korea’s Seoul office Shin Jung-won participated in a signing ceremony for the agreement, held at the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education’s headquarters in Seoul, Monday.