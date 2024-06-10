Summer weather arrives in S. Korea

Summer is right around the corner, with average daytime temperatures nationwide estimated to record over 30 degrees Celsius throughout the week, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Monday.

Monday’s average daytime temperatures nationwide will range between 26 C and 33 C, as South Korea falls under the influence of high pressure coming toward the peninsula from Mongolia while warm air is brought in from the west, according to the KMA.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, morning temperatures are expected to range between 17 C to 23 C and daytime temperatures are expected to range between 27 C to 33 C.

The current forecast is 3 C higher than previous years, the KMA added.

In Seoul, Monday’s daytime high temperatures are expected to reach up to 30 C, while cities in North Gyeongsang Province such as Daegu and Gumi can expect to see daytime high temperatures as high as 33 C.

The national weather agency defines the start of summer as the day when the average daily temperature reaches over 20 C and does not fall below it for nine days. The KMA forecasts average temperatures in most parts of Korea to top 30 C by June 19.

However, due to high humidity levels, the KMA stated that it will feel much hotter than the actual temperature for the next nine days. Until June 19, the KMA estimates the "feels-like" temperature to reach 31 C or higher, which is measured based on air temperature combined with relative humidity and wind speed. For every 10 percent increase from the lowest humidity levels at 50 percent, the feels-like temperature increases by 1 C.