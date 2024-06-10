Law firm DR & AJU hosts Korea-Africa Energy Investment Forum

Most Popular
Law firm DR & AJU hosts Korea-Africa Energy Investment ForumBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : June 10, 2024 - 15:14
Local law firm DR & AJU LLC hosted the Korea-Africa Energy Investment Forum on the sidelines of the Korea-Africa Summit last week.
The event was attended by 150 delegates, including businesspeople from 36 African nations and South Korea. Notable attendees included Rep. Na Kyung-won, Minister of Trade and Industry Cheong In-kyo and Lee Kyu-chul, managing partner of DR & AJU.
Timothy Dickens, chair of the South Asian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Korea, opened the forum with an overview of Africa's energy, infrastructure and mineral sectors.
Participants also enjoyed cultural activities such as a "seonbi darye" (scholar's tea ceremony), Korean temple cuisine and a daegeum solo performance during their visit to Bongeunsa in Gangnam.
