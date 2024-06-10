Home

Law firm DR & AJU hosts Korea-Africa Energy Investment Forum

By Sanjay Kumar

Published : June 10, 2024 - 15:14

    • Link copied

Korea-Africa Energy Investment Forum participants visit Bongeunsa, a Buddhist temple in Gangnam, southern Seoul, on June 4. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald) Korea-Africa Energy Investment Forum participants visit Bongeunsa, a Buddhist temple in Gangnam, southern Seoul, on June 4. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Local law firm DR & AJU LLC hosted the Korea-Africa Energy Investment Forum on the sidelines of the Korea-Africa Summit last week.

The event was attended by 150 delegates, including businesspeople from 36 African nations and South Korea. Notable attendees included Rep. Na Kyung-won, Minister of Trade and Industry Cheong In-kyo and Lee Kyu-chul, managing partner of DR & AJU.

Attendees visit Bongeunsa Temple, a traditional Korean Buddhist temple complex with a Maitreya Buddha statue in Gangnam- district on June 4 .(Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald) Attendees visit Bongeunsa Temple, a traditional Korean Buddhist temple complex with a Maitreya Buddha statue in Gangnam- district on June 4 .(Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Timothy Dickens, chair of the South Asian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Korea, opened the forum with an overview of Africa's energy, infrastructure and mineral sectors.

Participants also enjoyed cultural activities such as a "seonbi darye" (scholar's tea ceremony), Korean temple cuisine and a daegeum solo performance during their visit to Bongeunsa in Gangnam.

