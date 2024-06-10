Home

    S. Korean loudspeakers blare again after North Korean trash balloon barrage

    Doctors set to launch full-scale strike in protest against med school reform

    'Nightclub for the teens' closed down by authorities

    N. Korea, China, Russia expanding nuclear arsenals at 'breakneck' pace: White House official

    Dozens of N. Korea's trash balloons spotted in Seoul metropolitan area

    Sales of warehouse stores rise amid high dining-out costs

    Doubts persist over oil project despite expert briefing

    North Korea resumes trash balloon launches: JCS

    Nearly 190,000 foreigners visit Gangnam for medical service, half for skin care

    N. Korea launches more balloons after S. Korea turns on broadcast loudspeakers

[Photo News] For child protection

By Korea Herald

Published : June 10, 2024 - 14:16

Mercedes-Benz Korea's corporate social responsibility committee has donated 500 million won ($363,000) to a child protection agency in Busan, the German automaker's local office said Monday. The donation was part of some 1 billion won raised through the auto importer's charity run held in Busan in April. In this photo, Mathias (left), CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea, and Park Heong-joon, mayor of Busan, hold up the donation certificate during the delivery ceremony at Busan City Hall on Friday. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)

