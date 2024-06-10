[Photo News] For child protection

Mercedes-Benz Korea's corporate social responsibility committee has donated 500 million won ($363,000) to a child protection agency in Busan, the German automaker's local office said Monday. The donation was part of some 1 billion won raised through the auto importer's charity run held in Busan in April. In this photo, Mathias (left), CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea, and Park Heong-joon, mayor of Busan, hold up the donation certificate during the delivery ceremony at Busan City Hall on Friday. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)