Govt. orders community doctors to keep providing medical care after they vote to strike

Most Popular
-
1
S. Korean loudspeakers blare again after North Korean trash balloon barrage
-
2
N. Korea, China, Russia expanding nuclear arsenals at 'breakneck' pace: White House official
-
3
Doctors set to launch full-scale strike in protest against med school reform
-
4
'Nightclub for the teens' closed down by authorities
-
5
Dozens of N. Korea's trash balloons spotted in Seoul metropolitan area
-
6
Sales of warehouse stores rise amid high dining-out costs
-
7
North Korea resumes trash balloon launches: JCS
-
8
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts in 96 countries with 'Never Let Go'
-
9
Nearly 190,000 foreigners visit Gangnam for medical service, half for skin care
-
10
Doubts persist over oil project despite expert briefing
Govt. orders community doctors to keep providing medical care after they vote to strikeBy Yonhap
Published : June 10, 2024 - 10:06
Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong said Monday the government ordered community doctors to keep providing medical treatment and report to authorities when they close their businesses, after the doctors voted to stage a strike in protest of the government's medical reform.
Cho issued the order a day after the Korean Medical Association, the largest lobby group of community doctors, voted in favor of taking one day off on June 18.
Cho said the order is in accordance with a medical law and a "necessary and minimum measure needed to protect the lives and health of the people from the medical community's mass walkout."
He said the government will also look into possible violations of fair trade laws against the KMA, as it allegedly encouraged community doctors to stage a strike.
"We plan to legally review whether the KMA has violated the Fair Trade Act by instigating collective action," Cho said at a government meeting.
South Korea's Fair Trade Act prohibits business associations from unfairly restricting competition or limiting the activities of individuals.
Medical professors at four major hospitals affiliated with Seoul National University also warned of a walkout next Monday, calling for the government to fully withdraw administrative steps to punish trainee doctors who have left their worksites since late February.
Cho said the government expresses "deep regret" over the looming collective action, noting it will continue efforts to persuade the medical community.
"The government is prepared to engage in dialogue (with the medical community) anytime, in any format," Cho said.
Meanwhile, Lim Hyun-taek, who heads the KMA, warned the previous day that next week's rally will become the starting point for stronger protests.
The KMA added that it can withdraw the plan should the government fully scrap the medical school quota hike. The government finalized the admissions quota hike of some 1,500 students for medical schools late last month, marking the first such increase in 27 years.
Local patient groups, meanwhile, urged doctors to remain with patients amid the prolonged disruptions in medical services.
"It is extreme selfishness that neglects public health while pursuing only their interests," the Korea Severe Disease Association said in a statement. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
S. Korean loudspeakers blare again after trash balloon barrage
-
NK leader's sister warns of 'new counteraction' against S. Korea
-
Rival parties clash over selecting standing committee chiefs