NK leader's sister warns of 'new responses' against S. Korea's loudspeaker broadcast, leafleting

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un warned Sunday of taking "new responses" if South Korea keeps sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border and blasting loudspeaker broadcasts, calling it a "prelude to a very dangerous situation."

The statement by Kim Yo-jong came after the South resumed propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts toward the North in retaliation against the North's repeated sending of trash-filled balloons amid rising tensions in the inter-Korean border regions.

"Seoul's politicians are continuing to create a new crisis environment ... They are formalizing once again provocative behaviors by resuming loudspeaker provocations as a countermeasure to our challenging initiatives," Kim said in the statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency.

"Our counteraction (of sending balloons) was to end on the 9th, but the situation has changed ... The loudspeaker broadcast provocation has finally begun in border areas. This is a prelude to a very dangerous situation," she said.

"If South Korea chooses to engage in the leaflet-scattering and loudspeaker provocations across the border, without a doubt, they will witness our new response," Kim said. (Yonhap)