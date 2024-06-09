Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Yoon visits ancient Uzbek city, wraps up Central Asia trip

    Yoon visits ancient Uzbek city, wraps up Central Asia trip
  2. 2

    [AtoZ into Korean Mind] Korea's broken ladder of social mobility

    [AtoZ into Korean Mind] Korea's broken ladder of social mobility
  3. 3

    Top 4 conglomerates convene strategy meetings to navigate uncertainties

    Top 4 conglomerates convene strategy meetings to navigate uncertainties
  4. 4

    N. Korean military's construction activities spotted inside DMZ: source

    N. Korean military's construction activities spotted inside DMZ: source
  5. 5

    [Weekender] IV drips: A quick energy shot for overworked Koreans

    [Weekender] IV drips: A quick energy shot for overworked Koreans
  1. 6

    Yoon returns amid tensions over Putin's Pyongyang visit

    Yoon returns amid tensions over Putin's Pyongyang visit
  2. 7

    [Drama Tour] Follow Suwon’s fortress to find traces of ‘Lovely Runner’

    [Drama Tour] Follow Suwon’s fortress to find traces of ‘Lovely Runner’
  3. 8

    Doctors to go on indefinite walkout as government rejects final demands

    Doctors to go on indefinite walkout as government rejects final demands
  4. 9

    Unlicensed driver rams day care center van into wall

    Unlicensed driver rams day care center van into wall
  5. 10

    How Korean convenience stores became big names in Central Asia

    How Korean convenience stores became big names in Central Asia
ssg
지나쌤

(593) 끝도 없이 오르는 외식 물가에 대안으로 떠오른 곳은?

By Kan Hyeong-woo

Published : June 17, 2024 - 06:01

    • Link copied

Traders Wholesale Club's Dongtan branch in Gyeonggi Province (E-mart) Traders Wholesale Club's Dongtan branch in Gyeonggi Province (E-mart)

진행자: 간형우, Kevin Lee Selzer

Sales of warehouse stores rise amid high dining-out costs

기사 요약: 외식 물가 상승으로 인한 반사 이익으로 매출 증가 겪는 대형마트들

[1] Warehouse stores in Korea have seen a rise in sales, drawn by bulk sizes of fresh ingredients at lower prices as people opt for cooking at home rather than eating out, amid increasing prices.

*warehouse store: 창고형 매장 (대형마트)

*bulk: 큰, 대부분

*opt for ~ : ~을 선택하다

[2] From January through April, sales of Traders Wholesale Club, the warehouse-type discount store owned by E-mart, increased by 8.6 percent, according to the company on Sunday.

*discount: 할인하다, 무시하다

*own: 소유하다, 자신의, 직접 ~한

[3] In contrast, both E-mart’s discount stores and its no-frills No Brand stores experienced a decline in sales, with decreases of 1 percent and 7.8 percent, respectively, over the same period.

*no-frills: 꼭 필요한(기본적인) 요소만 있는

*respectively: 각각

[4] Sales per Traders store, in particular, stood at 53.3 billion won ($38.6 million), almost twice those of E-mart stores, which recorded 29.6 billion won during the same period. This gap increased from last year’s 19.2 billion won. Currently, there are 22 Traders stores and 133 E-mart stores in Korea.

*in particular: 특히

*gap: 틈, 차이

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240609050108

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638

More from Headlines