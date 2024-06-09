(592) e스포츠 사상 최초로 전설의 전당에 이름 올린 선수는?

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok poses for a photo at the Hall of Legends ceremony at The Shilla Seoul in Jung-gu, central Seoul, June 6. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

진행자: 간형우, Kevin Lee Selzer

Faker makes history again with Hall of Legends induction

기사 요약: 리그오브레전드 '전설의 전당' 초대 헌액자에 등극한 ‘페이커’ 이상혁

[1] South Korean esports legend Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok, an undisputed superstar in the world of competitive gaming, etched his name as the first-ever inductee to the Hall of Legends at The Shilla Seoul in Jung-gu, central Seoul, Thursday.

*undisputed: 반박의 여지가 없는

*etch: 식각하다, 아로새기다, 뚜렷이 새기다

*inductee: (스포츠, 예술의 전당 등이) 헌액자, (군대) 징집병, 신병, (조직의) 초년생

[2] “With his mastery of League of Legends, Faker inspired millions of esports fans across the globe and brought numerous contributions to the sport. We sincerely congratulate Faker for this stunning achievement and hope for great performances in the future,” Oh Sean, head of Asia-Pacific Riot Games Esports, said in his congratulatory remarks during the Hall of Legends ceremony.

*mastery: 숙달, 통달

*inspire: 영감을 주다

*numerous: 많은

*stunning: 굉장히 멋진(아름다운), 깜짝 놀랄

[3] Hall of Legends is the League of Legends hall of fame that was introduced by Riot Games, the company behind the title, this year.

*hall of fame: 명예의 전당

[4] While expressing his gratitude for the first Hall of Legends title, the 28-year-old player shared that he does not wish to dwell too much on his record.

*gratitude: 고마움, 감사

*dwell on ~ : ~을 곱씹다.

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240607050314

