'Nightclub for the teens' closed down by authorities

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : June 9, 2024 - 16:51

A screengrab of a promotional video for the teen-only club in Gurae-dong, Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province. (Instagram) A screengrab of a promotional video for the teen-only club in Gurae-dong, Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province. (Instagram)

Gimpo city government said Saturday it is taking measures to slap a two-month suspension of operation on a Gimpo-based club that operated overnight for teenage customers.

The club in Gurae-dong, Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, promoted itself as a nightclub for teens, exclusively for students ranging from the second year of middle school to the third year of high school. According to its Instagram page, it opened at 5 p.m. and closed at 3 a.m. the next day.

Operators of the club claimed that the business was completely legal since they did not sell alcohol to minors.

However it was revealed that the club was registered as an "ordinary restaurant business," and The Food Sanitation Act only permits dancing in establishments registered as entertainment businesses.

Since a promotional video for the club showed the customers dancing, the club owner -- a man in his 20s -- is currently being investigated for violating the Food Sanitation Act.

