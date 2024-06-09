'Nightclub for the teens' closed down by authorities

Most Popular
-
1
N. Korea, China, Russia expanding nuclear arsenals at 'breakneck' pace: White House official
-
2
Korea's value-focused coffee chains' enjoy high profits, contrary to low profits of licensed store owners
-
3
Dozens of N. Korea's trash balloons spotted in Seoul metropolitan area
-
4
North Korea resumes trash balloon launches: JCS
-
5
S. Korean loudspeakers blare again after North Korean trash balloon barrage
-
6
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts in 96 countries with 'Never Let Go'
-
7
Will North Korea fly trash balloons into South Korea again? A look at rising tensions between them
-
8
Nearly 190,000 foreigners visit Gangnam for medical service, half for skin care
-
9
Largest association of doctors may stage walkout on June 20: sources
-
10
Doctors set to launch full-scale strike in protest against med school reform
'Nightclub for the teens' closed down by authoritiesBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : June 9, 2024 - 16:51
Gimpo city government said Saturday it is taking measures to slap a two-month suspension of operation on a Gimpo-based club that operated overnight for teenage customers.
The club in Gurae-dong, Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, promoted itself as a nightclub for teens, exclusively for students ranging from the second year of middle school to the third year of high school. According to its Instagram page, it opened at 5 p.m. and closed at 3 a.m. the next day.
Operators of the club claimed that the business was completely legal since they did not sell alcohol to minors.
However it was revealed that the club was registered as an "ordinary restaurant business," and The Food Sanitation Act only permits dancing in establishments registered as entertainment businesses.
Since a promotional video for the club showed the customers dancing, the club owner -- a man in his 20s -- is currently being investigated for violating the Food Sanitation Act.
More from Headlines
-
S. Korean loudspeakers blare again after trash balloon barrage
-
Doctors to launch full-scale strike against med school reform
-
Rival parties clash over selecting standing committee chiefs