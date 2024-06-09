Most Popular
-
1
Oil, gas reserves in East Sea 'highly prospective' says Act-Geo owner
-
2
Japanese researcher reveals 'massacre' of Koreans in Mili Atoll
-
3
N. Korea, China, Russia expanding nuclear arsenals at 'breakneck' pace: White House official
-
4
Opposition refutes 'extravagant' India trip claims about ex-first lady
-
5
Korea's value-focused coffee chains' enjoy high profits, contrary to low profits of licensed store owners
-
6
S. Korean firms to allow up to 6 days leave for infertility treatment
-
7
Yoon on state visit to Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan next week
-
8
Dozens of N. Korea's trash balloons spotted in Seoul metropolitan area
-
9
North Korea resumes trash balloon launches: JCS
-
10
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts in 96 countries with 'Never Let Go'
S. Korea resumes loudspeaker broadcasts against NK trash balloon barrage
80 balloons landed in S. Korea, with most found in Seoul and surrounding metropolitan areasBy Lee Jung-joo
Published : June 9, 2024 - 15:27
The South Korean presidential office announced the resumption of loudspeaker broadcasts into North Korea for the first time in six years, effective as of Sunday, in response to North Korea's re-launch of trash-filled balloons into South Korean territory over the weekend.
The imminent reinstallation of loudspeakers along the inter-Korean border marks a significant departure from the agreement reached six years ago. In the Panmunjom Declaration signed on April 27, 2018, the two Koreas committed to ceasing all hostile acts, including loudspeaker broadcasting, along the Military Demarcation Line or MDL starting May 1 of the same year.
The decision to resume broadcasts was made at an emergency meeting of the standing committee of the National Security Council, convened by National Security Adviser Chang Ho-jin on Sunday.
“Although the measures we are taking may be difficult for the North Korean regime to endure, they will deliver messages of light and hope to the North Korean military and citizens,” said the presidential office in a press release.
“We make it clear that the responsibility for any escalation of tension between the two Koreas will lie entirely with North Korea.”
The presidential office stated that the attendees of the meeting emphasized that "any attempt by North Korea to cause anxiety among our citizens and societal unrest can never be tolerated," denouncing the release of trash-filled balloons again within just eight days.
Following the first emergency meeting on North Korea's launch of trash-filled balloons from May 28 to June 2 and GPS interference near the inter-Korean border, Chang said on June 2 that South Korea would take "unendurable measures" should the launches continue.
However, North Korea flew 330 additional balloons loaded with trash from late Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday morning, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed Sunday.
Out of the additional balloons launched over the weekend, 80 of them were found to have landed on South Korean territory -- mainly in Seoul and in the northern sections of Gyeonggi Province and Gangwon Province -- containing trash such as wastepaper and plastic bags, with the rest presumed to have landed on sea or in North Korean territory.
According to the JCS, several balloons were also spotted floating over the East Sea, with a few more presumed to have landed in North Korea or other inaccessible mountainous and marine areas. No substances posing a safety hazard were found, according to the JCS on Sunday.
“North Korea is once again conducting despicable provocations by sending trash balloons to our civilian regions,” wrote Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon through a Facebook post, Saturday night.
Oh added that the city government will activate an emergency response team to ensure the safety of its citizens and that they will conduct further discussions with both the government and the military to “come up with a fundamental response against North Korea’s repeated balloon campaigns.”
Following an emergency order issued by the Ministry of National Defense, all troops are currently on standby, resuming normal operations.
“Our military is taking North Korea’s additional launches of waste balloons very seriously,” said the Defense Ministry regarding its emergency order. “It is crucial for the Defense Ministry and the military to remain in a heightened state of vigilance and operational discipline to respond immediately to North Korea’s trash-filled balloons and any additional provocations.”
North Korea has been sending trash-filled balloons to South Korea since May 28, characterizing it as a retaliatory measure in response to South Korean civic groups scattering anti-North Korean leaflets via balloons near the border.
On June 2, North Korea announced a temporary suspension of the balloon launches, with the condition that the civic group's launches stop as well. Concurrently, North Korea also warned that it would retaliate by significantly increasing the scattering of wastepaper and rubbish, amounting to a hundred times the quantity of leaflets and incidents initiated by the South Korean side, should the groups continue.
Following South Korean civic groups' latest balloon campaign from Friday to Saturday, North Korea resumed its launches.
More from Headlines
-
Loudspeakers blare again after trash balloon barrage
-
Doctors to launch full-scale strike against med school reform
-
Rival parties clash over selecting standing committee chiefs