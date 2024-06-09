S. Korea resumes loudspeaker broadcasts against NK trash balloon barrage

A balloon carrying trash from North Korea is found floating on the Han River near Jamsil Bridge on Sunday morning. (Joint Chiefs of Staff)

The South Korean presidential office announced the resumption of loudspeaker broadcasts into North Korea for the first time in six years, effective as of Sunday, in response to North Korea's re-launch of trash-filled balloons into South Korean territory over the weekend.

The imminent reinstallation of loudspeakers along the inter-Korean border marks a significant departure from the agreement reached six years ago. In the Panmunjom Declaration signed on April 27, 2018, the two Koreas committed to ceasing all hostile acts, including loudspeaker broadcasting, along the Military Demarcation Line or MDL starting May 1 of the same year.

The decision to resume broadcasts was made at an emergency meeting of the standing committee of the National Security Council, convened by National Security Adviser Chang Ho-jin on Sunday.

“Although the measures we are taking may be difficult for the North Korean regime to endure, they will deliver messages of light and hope to the North Korean military and citizens,” said the presidential office in a press release.

“We make it clear that the responsibility for any escalation of tension between the two Koreas will lie entirely with North Korea.”

The presidential office stated that the attendees of the meeting emphasized that "any attempt by North Korea to cause anxiety among our citizens and societal unrest can never be tolerated," denouncing the release of trash-filled balloons again within just eight days.

Following the first emergency meeting on North Korea's launch of trash-filled balloons from May 28 to June 2 and GPS interference near the inter-Korean border, Chang said on June 2 that South Korea would take "unendurable measures" should the launches continue.

However, North Korea flew 330 additional balloons loaded with trash from late Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday morning, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed Sunday.