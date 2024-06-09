Samsung Electronics executives buy W1.15b worth treasury stocks

Samsung Electronics executives have been actively purchasing treasury shares to prop up the price, which has struggled to break out of the 70,000 won ($50.70) range.

Six executives at the tech giant have collectively acquired 15,490 shares of the company’s stock this month, which amounts to 1.15 billion won, according to DART, the Financial Supervisory Service's electronic disclosure board, on Sunday.

Park Hak-kyu, president of management support, purchased 5,500 common shares of Samsung Electronics at 73,700 won per share during trading hours on June 3. The mobile business chief Roh Tae-moon also acquired 5,000 common shares at 73,500 won per share on the same day.

As a result, the Samsung shares held by these two executives increased. Park’s holdings grew from 22,500 shares to 28,000 shares, and Roh’s holdings increased from 13,000 shares to 18,000 shares, the disclosure data showed.

Kim Dong-wook, executive vice president and head of the finance team, initiated 2,000 share buyouts Wednesday, while Jung Jae-wook, executive vice president and head of Samsung Research Artificial Intelligence Center, acquired 1,330 shares on June 3.

Additionally, Yoon Ju-han, an executive of the finance team bought 660 shares on Wednesday and Park Soon-chul, executive vice president and head of the support team purchased 1,000 shares Friday.

Executives’ company share purchases, based on their understanding of the company’s performance, often play a role in defending the stock price and signaling their commitment to long-term growth and responsible management.

Market watchers interpreted that, especially during a sluggish stock market, when executives consistently buy company shares, it often signals that the stock price has reached a “bottom line” and is expected to rebound.

This year, Samsung’s stock price has remained lackluster in the 70,000 won range. Although it briefly touched the 80,000 won level, sustained upward momentum has been elusive.

In comparison, its archrival SK hynix, which leads in the high-bandwidth memory market, surpassed 200,000 won per share, setting a new 52-week record high of 210,000 won on May 29.

Looking at recent price fluctuations compared to the end of last year, SK hynix increased by 46.64 percent, up from 141,500 won to 207,500 won as of June 7, while Samsung Electronics declined by 1.53 percent, falling from 78,500 won to 77,300 won.

Market watchers said whenever Samsung’s stock price declines or financial performance weakens executives have historically stepped in to purchase company shares.

In 2022, during the global economic downturn and semiconductor industry challenges, executives including Vice Chairman and co-CEO Han Jong-hee and Kyung Kye-hyun, head of the future business planning team, who previously held the position of leading the tech giant's chips business acquired a total of 12.1 billion won worth of treasury stock.