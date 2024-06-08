Largest association of doctors may stage walkout on June 20: sources

Medical doctors and professors may stage a walkout later this month in protest against the government's recent decision to hike medical school admissions, informed sources said Saturday.

The Korean Medical Association (KMA), the largest doctors' organization with over 129,000 members, may stage a walkout on June 20, pending on the outcome of a recent vote, they added.

More than 70,000, or 54.8 percent, of KMA members took part in the vote held for four days since Tuesday, according to the sources.

The KMA has yet to disclose the outcome of the vote, saying it will be revealed at a meeting to be held Sunday.

However, the association has noted that Sunday's meeting will mark "the largest collective action in history" where professors, paid doctors and practitioners will agree to act with the same purpose.

Sunday's meeting also comes after doctors at four major hospitals affiliated with Seoul National University decided to stage a walkout from June 17.

The potential walkout by doctors comes after the government finalized its plan to raise admissions quotas at medical schools by some 1,500, marking the first such hike in 27 years.

Thousands of trainees doctors have stayed away from their jobs since the government announced its plan to hike the medical school admission quota earlier this year. (Yonhap)