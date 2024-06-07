Prosecutors indict 1 suspect behind Pattaya murder

In this file photo, one of three suspects behind the murder of a South Korean man in Pattaya, Thailand, is on his way to face police questioning in South Korea on May 13, 2024.

Prosecutors on Friday indicted one of three suspects behind the murder last month of a South Korean tourist in Pattaya, Thailand.

The suspect in his 20s was apprehended last month in the southern city of Jeongeup, 217 kilometers south of Seoul, in connection with the murder of a South Korean traveler in his 30s and the abandonment of his body in Pattaya in early May.

Thai police earlier found the victim's body inside a black plastic container filled with cement from a reservoir in the Thai city.

The Changwon District Prosecutors Office indicted the man with physical detention on charges of robbery-murder and body abandonment, prosecutors said Friday.

"In search of money and valuables, the suspects approached, murdered him and abandoned his body in a foreign country beyond South Korea's jurisdiction," a prosecution official said.

Last month, another of the three suspects was nabbed by police in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and the South Korean police were negotiating with the Thai police to secure his extradition. A manhunt was also continuing for the last suspect, who remains at large.