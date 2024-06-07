Four Korean authors to visit Paris for literary events

From June 13 to 15, Librairie Le Phenix will host talks by the authors, offering an intimate setting for attendees to explore the literary worlds of each writer: Jin on Thursday, Pyun on Friday and Lee on Saturday.

LTI Korea is hosting the "Invitation to Korean Literature" event in conjunction with the Paris Olympics. It will kick off with all four authors discussing Korean literature on June 12 at Librairie Le Divan in Paris.

Four Korean authors -- novelists Lee Seung-u and Pyun Hye-young, poet Jin Eun-young and graphic novelist Ma Yeong-shin -- will meet with French readers in Paris next week, said the Literature Translation Institute of Korea (LTI Korea).

Lee is recognized in France for "The Reverse Side of Life" and "The Private Lives of Plants" ("La vie revee des plantes" in French, translated by Jean-Noel Juttet and Inrae You Vinciguerra), which received positive reviews from French media and critics.

"The Reverse Side of Life" ("L’envers de la vie" in French, translated by Ko Kwang-dan and Juttet) was a finalist for the Prix Femina of France in the category of foreign literature in 2000.

Pyun's psychological thriller "The Hole" ("Le Jardin" in French, translated by Lim Yeong-hee) was nominated for the Emile Guimet Prize for Asian Literature in 2020.

Jin has been introduced to the French literary scene with the poetry collection "Red Snowflakes" ("Des flocons de neige rouge" (2016) in French, translated by Kim Hyun-ja), featuring selected works from the poet's three poetry collections.

On June 14, Ma will hold a book signing event at BDnet Nation, a comic bookstore on Charonne Boulevard. Ma's graphic novel "Moms" ("Les Daronnes" in French), translated by Lee Hyon-hee, was a finalist for this year's Emile Guimet Prize for Asian Literature and was shortlisted for the official selection at the 51st Angouleme International Comics Festival. The darkly funny book follows three women in their 50s and reexamines romance, lust and gender norms.

Additionally, from June 5 to August 30, the Korean Cultural Center in France is hosting a K-Book exhibition, showcasing 67 titles by 26 Korean authors in both their original Korean and French translations.

Detailed schedules and panel information for the event are available on KLWAVE, LTI Korea's platform, in both English and French. Participants can register through the websites of the respective bookstores hosting the events.