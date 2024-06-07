SK Biopharmaceuticals seeks to expand R&D with surging Xcopri sales

SK Biopharmaceuticals CEO Lee Dong-hoon speaks at the company's booth during the BIO International Convention held in San Diego, California, on Thursday. (SK Biopharmaceuticals)

SAN DIEGO -- SK Biopharmaceuticals CEO Lee Dong-hoon expressed increased confidence in solidifying the company's reputation as an "anti-epilepsy treatment franchise," following a surplus in the first quarter of this year, driven by the strong performance of Xcopri, launched in the United States in 2020.

"Sales of Xcopri are currently driving our revenue, but our long-term goal is to succeed through our own research and development pipeline," Lee said during press conference at the BIO International Convention in San Diego on Thursday.

"With our dedicated team of researchers, SK Biopharmaceuticals aims to explore not only traditional pharmaceuticals, but also challenge and explore various new modalities," he added.

SK Biopharmaceuticals announced that they have organized a total of 200 meetings throughout the four-day convention this time, dividing the company mainly into three teams: pipeline partnering, acquisitions and development.

"Having developed 10 FDA-approved drugs so far, we owe our such achievement to most of our seven lead researchers in SK Life Science Labs have over 20 years of experience at Big Pharma companies like Janssen, GSK and Merck," Lee explained.

According to the company, Xcopri recorded sales of 90.9 billion won ($66 million) in the US in the first quarter, up 68.5 percent year-on-year. The company expects that the treatment could generate $1 billion in US sales by 2029.

As of March this year, the total number of monthly prescriptions was about 27,000. Xcopri is sold directly in the US, with a gross profit margin in the mid-90-percent range.

Emphasizing the company's commitment to recruiting top talent globally, Lee highlighted the contributions of Sunita Misra, a former medical doctor and US certified specialist in epilepsy. She joined SK Biopharmaceuticals as vice president of global clinical development and acting chief medical officer since last year.