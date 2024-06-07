Donghae's lavender festival to kick off Sunday for two-week run

Tourists enjoy the lavender festival at Mureung Byeolyucheonji in Donghae, Gangwon Province. (Korea Tourism Organization)

Donghae, a popular summer getaway spot and seaside city in Gangwon Province, is scheduled to hold its annual lavender flower festival at Mureung Byeolyucheonji starting this Saturday to June 23.

Mureung Byeolyucheonji, a large natural area on the site of an abandoned mine, has turned into a popular local tourist destination, beckoning travelers with the country’s first-ever sky glider, alpine coaster and walking trail along the artificial Blue Lake, among others.

The 21,000-square-meter outdoor garden filled with the vibrant purple lavender, Mexican bush sage and ivy is set to mesmerize flower lovers.

According to Donghae City, festivalgoers can enjoy various hands-on activities like a drawing contest, treasure hunt in the flower garden and hiking.

Cultural programs including lavender-themed yoga sessions, pedal boat riding, concerts, bubble performances and magic shows, are scheduled to entertain visitors of all ages on Saturdays and Sundays as well.

Mureung Byeolyucheonji is opened from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day.

Admission is 3,000 won ($2.20) and 6,000 won for children and adults, respectively.

The opening ceremony for the lavender festival will start at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.